Summer faces multiple disputes with cast members in the Baddies USA episode 5

(L-R) Rollie Pollie, DJ Sky, Cat Washington, RaZor, Chrisean Rock, Natalie Nunn, Scotty, Biggie and Loren Lo London (Image via Getty)





Baddies USA aired episode 5 on December 21, 2025, continuing the season’s focus on internal conflict among cast members as they prepared for upcoming tour appearances.

The episode followed the group through rehearsals, travel, and organized events, while unresolved issues from earlier episodes resurfaced in new settings.

Much of the episode centered on Summer, who was involved in several disagreements that unfolded across different scenes. These disputes involved both past physical altercations and newer arguments connected to expectations of loyalty and support.

Conversations about who should intervene during fights, how conflicts should be handled, and whether apologies were sincere appeared throughout the episode.

Other cast members, including Persuasion, Natalie Nunn, DJ Sky, Rollie, Scotty, and Big Lex, were also featured in segments that showed ongoing strain within the group.

A chain ceremony led by Natalie Nunn became a point of confusion, while tour rehearsals created additional moments for disagreement. Several scenes required security involvement as voices were raised and confrontations escalated.

Disputes involving Summer and Persuasion in Baddies USA

One of the main storylines in episode 5 revisited the conflict between Summer and Persuasion that began earlier in the season. The episode showed both addressing the disagreement during group discussions and individual confessionals.

The dispute was linked to comments about a tattoo referencing Bad Girls Club, which Summer said had personal meaning tied to her past and her connection to the franchise.

Summer explained that the tattoo represented admiration rather than mockery. She stated that it was connected to watching the show with family members and viewing herself as aligned with its message. Persuasion responded by clarifying her position, saying,



“I said the tattoo was cute. I didn’t say anything about the tattoo. Girl, you can get whatever you want on your body.”



Although the exchange appeared calm during filming, Persuasion later described additional tension that occurred off-camera. She said, “Soon as the cameras cut… I told that [expletive], ‘Yeah, tread lightly.’” According to her account, the situation escalated quickly and required security to step in before it became physical again.

The episode also showed visible injuries discussed by cast members the following day, linking them to the earlier altercation. Despite addressing the issue multiple times, neither Summer nor Persuasion indicated that the conflict had been resolved.

Other cast members observed the situation without intervening, referencing Summer’s earlier requests that no one jump in during her fights. The disagreement remained ongoing by the end of the episode.

Group tension, chain ceremony, and DJ Sky conflict in Baddies USA

Beyond Summer’s disputes, episode 5 focused heavily on group dynamics and status within the cast. A chain ceremony led by Natalie Nunn became a central moment after confusion arose over who would receive recognition.

Natalie announced “last but not least” before giving out a chain, which led several cast members to believe the ceremony was complete.

DJ Sky reacted by leaving the room before being called back. Natalie later clarified the situation and awarded DJ Sky a chain, stating, “If you didn’t get a chain, it doesn’t matter.” The moment highlighted ongoing uncertainty around DJ Sky’s role within the group and how she was viewed by others.

Later in the episode, DJ Sky became involved in a separate dispute related to social media activity. Another cast member accused her of showing support for a post that was seen as disrespectful.

DJ Sky denied acting with intent and repeatedly tried to explain her position. During the confrontation, she said, “I swear on my daughter’s life,” while attempting to clarify that she did not mean harm.

The exchange escalated as voices were raised and the group gathered around. DJ Sky appeared visibly distressed while defending herself.

