Who did Daniel Curtis Lee play in Ned's Declassified? Tylor Chase checked into a motel room by his former co-star amid his concerning condition

Lindsey Shaw, Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Curtis Lee (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

Daniel Curtis Lee has reached out to Tylor Chase in his latest Instagram video. The actor and director went to California to pick up Chase, who was sitting on the ground, and took him to a restaurant, where they chatted.

Daniel Curtis Lee worked with Tylor Chase on the Nickelodeon show Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. He played the character of Simon "Cookie" Nelson-Cook.

For the unversed, Chase went viral on TikTok after fans found out the former actor is struggling with addiction and homelessness in California. A GoFundMe was then created for Tylor. However, the fundraiser was deleted after his mother's request.

The child actor's mother claimed that Tylor Chase needs medical intervention more than money, and he supposedly refused to go to a hospital. The Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss has since come forward to help him, as he also faced addiction and homelessness.

Daniel Curtis Lee shared in his latest video that Tylor refused to get into a car and go to a hospital when Weiss tried to convince him. Lee talked to Chase and took him to eat pizza. He also helped the former actor speak to his father and Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide co-star Devon Werkheiser.

Daniel Curtis Lee said that Chase felt more comfortable on the streets, which is why he refused help. However, as he recognised him, Chase agreed to get inside a car. Lee took him to a motel so he could stay indoors during the rain.

The actor and director insisted that he would come back for Tylor and make sure he took rehab. The Nickelodeon alum thanked Daniel Curtis Lee as they hugged. In the post's caption, Lee shared that Tylor wished to livestream while playing video games.

Daniel Curtis Lee shared that he is looking for a financial advisor who could guide him in setting up a trust fund for Tylor Chase

The actor uploaded a video on Instagram on December 23, in which he said he understood and respected Chase's mother's wishes, who had previously said she opposed GoFundMe fundraisers for her son.

However, Lee noted that he wanted to help Tylor by setting up a trust for him that would give him access to funds only after he completed rehab or a treatment program. Daniel Curtis Lee asked for any financial adviser's guidance.

According to the Daily Mail, after the popular Nickelodeon show ended in 2007, Chase struggled to find acting work. He moved to Georgia to live with his father, and even uploaded a few poetry videos at the time.

Tylor then arrived in Riverside, California, to live with his mother seven or eight years ago. Alongside writing poetry, he self-published two fantasy novels under the pen name Shrine Tylor.

Over the years, he felt more comfortable on the streets. When reporters asked him about substance abuse, Chase told them that he takes Prozac, Adderall, Sudafed, Wellbutrin, and Zoloft. He also mentioned enjoying joints, bongs, weed, and vapes.

Notably, the former actor has stated that he is not "actively homeless," receives community support, and that his mother even lives nearby. Tylor shared that he planned on moving to Georgia and getting housing assistance there.

Stay tuned for more updates on Tylor and Daniel Curtis Lee.