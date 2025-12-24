Daniel Curtis Lee reveals that he helped a former co-star, Tylor Chase, with a hotel room and a meal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Daniel Lee Curtis attends Emmerson, Lola Brooke, Howard Hewett "Stick To The Plan Release Party" at Beauty & Essex on February 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Emmerson)

Daniel Curtis Lee says he checked in on former co-star Tylor Chase after viral videos showed Chase experiencing homelessness in California. In an Instagram update, Daniel Curtis Lee is seen meeting Tylor Chase for food and then helping him get into a hotel room, explaining that the goal was to keep Chase sheltered during the holiday stretch. In the same update, Lee tells viewers,

“It’s the holiday season. It’s raining out, and I just want them to have at least some basic accommodations,”

As he describes why he focused on immediate shelter first. The posts also show Lee hugging Chase inside the room and urging him to stay committed to getting help, while Lee says he is coordinating with others on longer-term options beyond one night indoors.

What did Daniel Curtis Lee say about Tylor Chase, and where did he reveal it?

Daniel Curtis Lee shared the update through Instagram videos, including a clip published on Tuesday, December 23. It says the posts followed fresh attention around Tylor Chase’s situation after a video of the former child actor went viral online. It also frames Lee’s visit as part of a wider effort, with former co-stars trying to move from short-term help to a plan that can actually stick.

Daniel Curtis Lee is described as spending time with Tylor Chase in person, including “a meal at a pizza restaurant” and then a hotel check-in. Lee is also shown walking Chase to the room and saying he will stay in the area while he works with others on the next steps. The throughline is basic stability first, then professional support when it is possible.

Daniel Curtis Lee also explained why even staying connected has been difficult. Lee said communicating with Tylor Chase has been “hard,” because,

“he’ll have a phone one day and then maybe not the next.”

That detail matters because it helps explain why friends and colleagues are leaning on in-person check-ins and coordinated outreach, rather than assuming a normal call or text chain will work. Inside the hotel room, the tone shifts from logistics to reassurance, then back to practical steps. Lee tells Chase,

“Give me a hug, man. Love you, brother. Love you, man. So happy to see you, dude,....You're the man, brother, and I believe in you, and we're gonna win, bro. All we got to do is stay with it and keep working, dude.”

The clip ends on encouragement, but the broader message stays grounded in getting Chase help that lasts beyond a single night. Looking ahead, Daniel Curtis Lee said he wants a structure for support, not just ad-hoc donations.

Lee said he hoped to form a “trust” people could donate to and that he was looking into rehabilitation programs that fit Tylor Chase’s needs. Lee also said he was seeking advice about setting up help “the right way,” as the group tries to avoid solutions that collapse quickly.

Who Tylor Chase is, and why this story hit fans of Ned’s Declassified

Tylor Chase is best known to many viewers as Martin Qwerly on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, which ran on Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007, as noted in People’s reporting. That context is why the story spread fast among fans, because the show is tied to a specific generation of Nickelodeon viewers who remember Chase as part of the core school ecosystem. The recent attention, though, is not about a reboot or nostalgia. It is about concern after a clip showed him living on the streets.

Daniel Curtis Lee’s connection to Tylor Chase is rooted in that same series. Lee played Simon “Cookie” Nelson-Cook on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, which is why fans link the two names immediately when Chase trends. The People report dated December 24, 2025, also includes a reminder of how closely the cast remains associated in public, especially when former co-stars speak directly to viewers through social media and their podcast.

Outside Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Tylor Chase has other screen credits that fans still recognize, including appearances on Everybody Hates Chris and Good Time Max, plus voice work in the video game L.A. Noire. None of those credits explain his current situation on their own, but they show why people describe him as a former child actor whose career once had momentum.

So what happened to Tylor Chase? Based on what has been confirmed publicly, a video that first surfaced in September and then circulated widely again in December showed Chase on the streets in Riverside, California, appearing to be unhoused.

In the wake of that renewed attention, Daniel Curtis Lee and others began posting updates, meeting him in person, and trying to connect him to services that go beyond a meal and a room. It is important to stay with what is verified here and avoid guessing about causes, diagnoses, or private medical details.

What other former co-stars and allies have said about getting Chase long-term help?

Daniel Curtis Lee has described the effort as coordinated, not solo. Lee said Tylor Chase was able to speak with his father over FaceTime, and that several former co-stars were working together to help him get into a facility. That detail matters because it shows two parallel tracks, family contact and professional placement, happening at the same time. One of the most concrete offers came from Shaun Weiss. Weiss said,

“I reached out to some friends of mine and we have a bed for him at a detox and we have a place for him to go and get long-term treatment.”

He also added,

"Please DM me so we can get him some help in time for the holiday"

Weiss’ role is being positioned as practical and specific, with a clear first step and a longer runway after that. Daniel Curtis Lee has also been direct about why progress can stall. As per the People report dated December 24, 2025, Lee said Weiss and his team tried to get Tylor Chase into a hospital and “I thought it worked,” but “it turns out he kind of backed out.”

Lee added that they “couldn’t get him into a car,” which is why the hospital plan did not happen that night. In that context, Lee framed the hotel room as an immediate shelter during rainy weather, not a final solution.

The concern did not start this week. People’s reporting notes that Lee, Devon Werkheiser, and Lindsey Shaw addressed videos “circulating on the internet” during an episode of Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide back in September, with Werkheiser asking

“How can we help? What can we do?”

That earlier discussion helps explain why Daniel Curtis Lee is now emphasizing structure, trust, and a rehab plan, rather than treating this as a one-day rescue story. He helped Tylor Chase with food and a hotel room, and he is working with others toward treatment and longer-term support.

Stay tuned for more updates.