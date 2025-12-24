How old was Epic Gamer Grandma and what happened to her? Fans mourn viral TikToker's passing

Epic Gamer Grandma (Photo: Instagram/@epicgamergrandma)

Epic Gamer Grandma, whose real name is Agnes, passed away on December 21. Her grandson, Culsans, announced the news via an Instagram post. He shared that Agnes died peacefully while holding her daughter, Pauline's hand.

Epic Gamer Grandma was 78 years old at the time of her passing. Culsans shared a health update in October, answering fans' queries regarding her sudden break from social media.

He stated that Agnes's chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) got worse, and they had to call an ambulance for her. Two days later, he shared another update, saying that she had a stroke while hospitalized. Her chest infection improved. However, the elderly content creator was under heavy treatment for an anomaly in her lungs.

Agnes was receiving blood, along with other treatments. CT scans of her brain and lungs revealed that she did not have cancer, and the anomaly was actually scarring caused by coughing and COPD. The TikToker was showing improvements as she was able to talk and eat on her own.

Culsans shared in the next update, shared on November 6, that his grandmother looked "very frail", with her mind and speech being impaired by the strokes. He shared that Epic Gamer Grandma went through 13 mini strokes, two massive strokes, and deep vein thrombosis the day she was first hospitalized.

In the final health update shared on November 16, Culsans stated that Agnes's condition was not good, and she was feeling anxious about being away from home for so long. She even told her only son, Henry, to leave the hospital room as she did not want him to see her in pain.

Fans shared tributes for Epic Gamer Grandma

The content creator had over 3 million followers on her social media platforms. She was known for playing games and creating viral reaction videos. Agnes's fans shared their condolences on X.

"She was one of the sweetest streamers of our time, this is yet another loss for gaming. My condolences to her friends and family and may her soul rest in peace," one netizen stated.

"I don't know what to say man... All the good people passing away recently has got me feeling so sad man," another fan wrote.

"WHAT? I used to watch her whenever I had the chance. She was so sweet, fml. RIP," another netizen added.

Epic Gamer Grandma fans continued to share their tributes, saying they remembered watching her videos. Calling her a "legend," netizens said that she would "rock everyone's socks off" in heaven.

"I hope she knows just how freaking awesome she was… May the legend rest in peace," one X user wrote.

"This month sucks!!! This month sucks so bad!!!! So many people are dying this month!!! RIP Epic Gamer Grandma," one fan noted.

"May she rock everyone's socks off in heaven at COD, RIP Grandma," another user wrote.

Epic Gamer Grandma is survived by her son, Henry, her daughter, Pauline, and her grandson. Stay tuned for more updates on the TikToker.