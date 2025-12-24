The Testament of Ann Lee: Release date, cast & characters, Where to watch and more

Amanda Seyfried as Ann Lee and Thomasin McKenzie as Mary Partington in The Testament of Ann Lee (Image via Youtube/@SearchlightPictures)

The Testament of Ann Lee, a 2025 historical musical drama starring Amanda Seyfried and Lewis Pullman, will hit theatres on December 25, 2025.

Directed by Mona Fastvold and co-written with Brady Corbet- the film explores the life of Ann Lee, who founded the Shaker movement in the 18th century.

The Shakers promoted gender equality, social equality, celibacy and communal living. The film follows Ann Lee's life from her working class roots in Manchester, England. She faces personal tragedies including the loss of children.

She rejects traditional marriage and develops visions. Followers see her as the female incarnation of Christ. She led a small group to America in 1774 to escape persecution and build utopian communities.

Worship involves ecstatic song and dance. The film uses reimagined Shaker hymns and original songs by Daniel Blumberg. Choreography highlights physical devotion.

When does The Testament of Ann Lee release worldwide?

The Testament of Ann Lee opens in limited theatrical release in the United States on December 25, 2025. Searchlight Pictures distributes it. Some screenings use 70mm format. Showtimes may vary by theatre.

In the United Kingdom, the film will be released on February 20, 2026. Other international dates remain unannounced for wide release.

The movie screened at festivals earlier including Venice in September 2025, Toronto in September 2025 and Zurich in October 2025.

Check local listings on sites like AMC, Fandango or official theatre chains for exact showtimes starting Christmas Day in the US.

What is The Testament of Ann Lee all about?

The official teaser trailer released in November 2025 by Searchlight Pictures showcases sweeping visuals of ecstatic Shaker dances, hymns turned into musical sequences and Amanda Seyfried's intense portrayal of Ann Lee.

It emphasises the film's rapturous style with overhead shots of synchronised movements and themes of spiritual devotion.

The plot follows Ann Lee's journey from a working class life in 18th century England through personal hardships, including multiple childbirth losses, to her emergence as the Shakers' leader.

Believing herself the female Christ, she preaches equality, celibacy to avoid "carnal relations" and communal utopia.

The story traces the sect's growth, persecution and migration to America blending historical events with speculative elements like imagined dialogues and merged characters.

Who stars in The Testament of Ann Lee?

Main cast and characters include-

Ann Lee played by Amanda Seyfried: Visionary founder and leader of the Shakers.

Visionary founder and leader of the Shakers. William Lee played by Lewis Pullman: Ann's loyal brother and supporter.

Ann's loyal brother and supporter. Mary Partington played by Thomasin McKenzie : Dedicated early follower.

: Dedicated early follower. Abraham Standerin played by Christopher Abbott: Ann's husband who struggles with her calling.

Ann's husband who struggles with her calling. Jane Wardley played by Stacy Martin: Early mentor in the movement.

Early mentor in the movement. Pastor Reuben Wright played by Tim Blake Nelson: Opposing religious figure.

Opposing religious figure. James Wardley played by Scott Handy: Co-leader of the early group.

Co-leader of the early group. James Whittaker played by Matthew Beard: Key follower.

Key follower. Nancy Lee played by Viola Prettejohn: Ann's daughter.

Ann's daughter. John Hocknell played by David Cale

Richard Hocknell played by Jamie Bogyo

Where to watch The Testament of Ann Lee:

The Testament of Ann Lee plays in select US theatres starting December 25, 2025.

No streaming platform have been announced yet.

Stay tuned for more such updates!