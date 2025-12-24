Who was Juli Erickson? Voice actor's career explored amid news of her passing at 86

Juli Erickson's cause of death has not been revealed (Images via Facebook/Juli Erickson)

Juli Erickson died from unknown causes on December 17, 2025 at the age of 86. The voice actress was known for her work on projects like One Piece and Basilisk.

Also known as Billie Jean Thorpe, she announced her exit from the entertainment industry around seven years ago. A few characters to whom she gave her voice were eventually portrayed by other popular faces. This included Recovery Girl from My Hero Academia and Ohba Babasahma in Fairy Tail.

The heartbreaking update was shared through Juli Erickson’s Facebook page. A photo was added to the post. It featured a painting of Juli with her late husband, Grant James.







The tribute reads that Erickson passed away in her sleep. The statement requested the public to applaud Juli’s life in the comments section, and that they can also post snaps and other memories from their side. The post added other details, as it reads:



“We will hold two memorials, one in Spokane and one in Dallas. Details to come! If you would like to stay in contact for more information or have photos and stories to share for the memorial, please send an email to JuliEricksonMemorial@gmail.com.”



Netizens were spotted recalling the time when they met and worked with Juli on certain projects. A few comments revealed that Juli Erickson was an agent for them and was an inspiration for those who were planning to establish themselves in different fields.

Juli Erickson was a part of many anime and movies: Career and other details explained

The San Bernardino, California, native built a huge fan base over the years with her work on different projects. While details about her early life remain unknown, Juli’s journey started with playing minor roles in films.

According to IMDb, Erickson had hundreds of popular titles in her credits. Following her appearance as a refugee in Heaven’s Gate, she managed to grab a few more projects. There was a television movie, Rise and Walk: The Dennis Byrd Story, included in the list, and she even portrayed Ms. Moreno in an episode of Matlock.

Juli eventually expanded her work to the world of voice. This started with the English version of Kodomo no omocha. Erickson was then frequently cast in other animated shows.

However, the characters that made her famous were Tsuru, featured in One Piece. Two more contributed to her popularity among the public. They were Ogen from Basilisk and Setsu in Samurai 7.

The list does not end here. Juli Erickson became a well-known face for her frequent appearances in similar TV series. They were Ouran High School Host Club, My Bride Is a Mermaid, Shigurui, Hero Tales, Blassreiter, Tetsuwan Badi Decode, Shiki, and Bombshells from the Sky.

The shows where she gave her voice for the longest time were Selector Infected WIXOSS, Fairy Tail, Appleseed XIII, and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

In between that, Juli Erickson did not stop working on live-action. Billie Jean Thorpe had the opportunity to play certain characters in other films. This included A Match Made at Christmas, Soul Frackers, Home Sweet Home, Howlers, The Tale, Good After Bad, The Shadow People, and more.