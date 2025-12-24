SNL creator Lorne Michaels reportedly encouraged Bowen Yang to stay with the show

Bowen Yang (Image via Getty)

Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang concluded his time on the show in the December 20, 2025, episode, parting ways after seven seasons with it.

His performances in last weekend’s episode, hosted by Wicked star Ariana Grande, featuring singer Cher as the musical guest, marked the end of his journey with Studio 8H.

However, new details reveal that he left the live show against the wishes of the creator, Lorne Michaels.

On December 23, 2025, Page Six exclusively reported that Bowen Yang was requested to stay with the show, and that everyone, including the creator, had asked him to stay.

However, he remained adamant about parting ways, which Page Six reported was because he was “over it.”

According to the media outlet, Yang’s disconnect with the show and his eventual decision to quit were intertwined with his demanding work schedule and other work commitments.

They also reported that the recent exits of his co-stars, including Heidi Gardner and Devon Walker, among others, also influenced his ultimate decision.

More details on Bowen Yang’s exit from Saturday Night Live







Page Six, on December 23, reported that Yang was determined to leave the show, despite the creator Lorne Michaels asking him to change his mind.



“Everyone tried to get Bowen to stay, from Lorne down. But he just made up his mind, he was over it. He was not happy, you could tell,” an insider reported to Page Six.



In his official goodbye message on Instagram, shared on December 20, Yang expressed his feelings, thanking everyone he worked with, and even Michaels, for the opportunity.



“Thank you to Lorne for the job. For the standard. And for bringing everyone at work together. They all care deeply about people in the room, any room, enjoying themselves. I can’t believe I was ever included in that,” he wrote.



Although Yang has yet to reveal the reason behind his exit, back in September 2025, he told PEOPLE that he was worried the viewers had gotten “sick” of him.

At the time, he shared that it was Michaels who convinced him to change his mind, saying that he was needed in the show.

However, Yang only stayed for so long, as not even the creator could change his mind this time around.

Page Six further reported that although Yang was “only signed up to December,” the team of Saturday Night Live was confident that he would stay.

Consequently, his ultimate decision came as a shock to many behind the scenes.

According to the report, Yang’s choice was not influenced by a specific event but a host of different reasons, including tight work schedules and other commitments.



“It’s a grueling schedule. It’s a tough thing to do, just from the [lack of] sleep alone,” a former cast member told Page Six.



It was also said that Yang was “overcommitted” with projects outside SNL. Yang skipped multiple episodes of SNL this season due to those commitments.

In October, he was occupied with the Vantage Award at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Before that, he was busy working on Wicked, and that took away from his time on SNL.

Apart from that, Deadline reported in December that Yang is also working on a new comedy series with his Las Culturistas podcast co-host Matt Rogers.

Consequently, Page Six reported that it was “too much” for Yang. Additionally, they claimed that he was not pleased with how his castmate Heidi Gardner was cut from the show.

Regardless, it seems as though everyone was “supportive of him and his decision.”

Stay tuned for more updates.