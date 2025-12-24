Road Wars revisits shocking traffic encounters caught on camera in Illinois

Road Wars (Image via A&E)

A&E’s Road Wars has recently posted an Illinois-focused compilation which revisits four shocking traffic encounters ever caught on camera in the state.

The video pulls together dash cam, security footage, and phone videos to show how quickly ordinary commutes can spiral into chaos, from a driver who appears medically compromised to a gas station brawl that ends in a rollover, a street fight between two women in heavy traffic, and a motorcyclist deliberately sideswiped by an aggressive Jeep.​​

Road Wars: Four unforgettable Illinois moments







Erratic car incident

On a highway in Illinois, a pickup truck begins driving erratically, swerving across lanes and striking roadside barricades.

The driver shows no sign of slowing, even after hitting a fence, and other motorists grow visibly alarmed. One driver says, “Oh my god,” while another wonders,



“Is he diabetic or something? Has like a medical issue?”​



With no police in sight, two other drivers decide to intervene. They coordinate over dash cam audio:



“Get off the road there. They’re going to box him in.”



The silver sedan moves in front, an SUV comes up on the left, and the recording vehicle follows behind, effectively cornering the pickup and forcing it onto the shoulder. One driver urges,



“Keep going. Keep going. Push him off onto the shoulder. At least into the grass.”



The truck driver appears dazed when stopped, and officers later take over. The Road Wars narration notes,



“If it weren’t for the concerted effort of these quick-thinking motorists, a dangerous situation could have potentially turned deadly.”​



Road rage at Jiffy Lube

At a gas station in Forest Park, Illinois, a verbal fight erupts between a man and a woman in an SUV and two other women, one with green hair.

Jeremy Martin, the man filming, says the argument began after the SUV couple made disparaging remarks, and bottles were thrown at his truck.

As the woman in the SUV pulls closer, her boyfriend appears to try to take the steering wheel, and she suddenly loses control.​​

The dash cam audio captures the moment:



“She hit the gas.”



The SUV lurches forward, dragging the boyfriend several feet before he lets go. The vehicle then speeds away, clips a red car, and flips over, landing on its roof.

Security camera footage shows the SUV flipping after striking another vehicle. The driver, Kendra Nance, 31, emerges from the wreck and is seen laughing, with Martin saying,



“She bounced out. She got like ain’t nothing happened.”​​



Martin continues filming as the couple tries to flee. He confronts them, saying,



“Now, where y’all doing? Count 12 on that ass. Why y’all running?”



A physical struggle breaks out, and Martin later says he grappled with the couple until police arrived.

Nance is arrested and charged with felony criminal damage to property, aggravated assault, reckless driving, reckless conduct, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, and driving without a valid license.

Prosecutors allege she deliberately drove the SUV into a red van and dragged her boyfriend, then fled and caused a second crash that flipped the vehicle.​​

Two women brawl in traffic

In Sycamore, Illinois, a road rage altercation at a busy intersection turns into a physical fight.

A sudden clash erupts as roads grow tense. The woman with dark hair drags the fair-haired one from her vehicle, clutching tightly to strands. Their struggle unfolds across the rough ground below.

Traffic in both directions slows to a crawl, and the blonde woman seems to plead for help.​ A man shows up - said to be a cop not on duty - alongside two women, stepping in until things stop.

The dark-haired woman still fumes. Meanwhile, the fair-haired one looks pale, unsteady on her feet. Right when officers pull up, she drops to the pavement.

Police place the dark-haired attacker under arrest, while the blonde woman walks away with only minor injuries.​

Driver sideswipes biker

In Willowbrook, Illinois, a biker is pursued by an aggressive driver in a Jeep. Despite risky evasive maneuvers, the biker cannot shake the Jeep.

A sharp jolt throws the rider sideways as the Jeep clips him. He tumbles hard, skidding off the pavement into thick brush. The impact rips the camera loose from his headgear.

The biker, in a checkered shirt, is able to get to his feet quickly. Witnesses stop to check on him, and he appears okay but seems giddy, likely from shock. He asks,



“Are you okay? Did you get that in video?”



Police arrive shortly afterward, and the case remains pending. Road Wars notes that with the biker’s helmet cam footage and witness statements, authorities hope the responsible party will be brought to justice.​

