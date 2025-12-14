When did Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee separate? American entrepreneur says he’s being kept from kids amid dispute with ex-wife

Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons during Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2006 - Baby Phat - Front Row and Backstage at Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons, who were once considered a formidable power couple in fashion and music, have re-entered the public sphere amid new tensions between them over family and co-parenting.

The pair divorced in 2006, but statements this week from both of them suggest that the two continue to have unresolved issues over their children.

Kimora Lee Simmons, 50, recently told PEOPLE magazine that she does not have a close relationship with any of the fathers of her children, who are now grown up, and that includes Russell. Though she acknowledged the difficulty of co-parenting, she asserted that her priority is always to be present and independent for her family.

Russell Simmons Claims Kimora Lee Simmons is Keeping Him From Seeing Their Children https://t.co/ny9bO0frq3 pic.twitter.com/dweQmCYp7c — TMZ (@TMZ) December 14, 2025

Russell Simmons, on the other hand, has disputed her claims. Shortly after Kimora's interview was released, Simmons stated on Instagram that he was not able to see his two daughters because Kimora had done everything in her power to prevent him from doing so.

He added that he had provided financially for Kimora and their family for more than 20 years and that he believes Kimora is using the children to prevent him from taking legal action regarding their business issues, stating, "Every story has two sides."

Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons’ relationship timeline and separation explored

Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons met at New York Fashion Week in November 1992, where Kimora was a highly sought-after high-fashion model. Despite the negative feedback from friends and colleagues about Russell's reputation, Kimora and Russell began dating, and shortly thereafter, they were being followed by the media.

On December 20, 1998, in New York City, Kimora and Russell were married for the first time, in an intimate ceremony, with a second, larger wedding held in St. Barthélemy later that month. Kimora gave birth to their first child, Ming Lee Simmons, in 2000 and Aoki Lee Simmons in 2002.

On March 31, 2006, the pair announced their split. Russell indicated that the two would remain dedicated co-parents and continue to collaborate professionally.

Kimora filed for divorce on March 26, 2008, claiming "irreconcilable differences" as her reason. By January 2009, the divorce was completed and Russell was obligated to pay monthly child support and have visitation rights.

Russell Simmons was 35 when he started dating Kimora Lee Simmons, she was 17 and in high school.



Now their daughter Aoki Lee Simmons only 21 is dating Vittorio Assaf who is 65.



He was 44 years old when she was born. pic.twitter.com/tOOxxM4ZH6 — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) April 6, 2024

In June 2023, Russell's relationship with his daughters became tumultuous after Ming and Aoki publicly expressed anger toward Russell on social media. Aoki stated that she had cut off contact with Russell because it had created severe emotional pain for her to maintain a relationship with him.

Aoki explained how his behavior had been anxiety-inducing for her. Kimora defended her daughters and stated that Russell's behaviours were abusive and unacceptable.

Since her divorce from Russell Simmons in 2006, Kimora Lee Simmons has raised six children while establishing her career through the television show Kimora: Back In The Fab Lane. Kimora has made it clear many times that her life and focus are not based on romantic relationships, but on being a successful mom and building a strong foundation for her children.

Kimora Simmons has yet to respond publicly to Russell's recent allegations. The situation highlights the long-standing complexities of their post-divorce relationship, one that continues to play out publicly nearly 20 years after their separation.