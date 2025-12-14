Are Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson still together? Rapper's new post hints romance is on

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Megan Thee Stallion attends the Premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion shared a new video to show that she hasn't separated from boyfriend, Klay Thompson. The Dallas Mavericks star and the rapper officially announced their relationship to the public via Instagram over the summer.

A random X story from a parody account recently went viral after claiming that the rapper cheated on her four-time NBA champion beau. It sparked breakup rumors. But Megan Thee Stallion shared a short video on her TikTok and Instagram accounts on Friday, December 12, to show that there was no separation happening.

The clip begins with Megan asking Thompson to put on a camo outfit, which he initially declines. The next shot shows him caving in, sporting the camo outfit, and showcasing his dance moves to Michael Jackson's "You Rock My World" in a massive walk-in closet.

The video ends with Megan Thee Stallion twerking on the NBA star and the two of them sharing a laugh over it. Friends and fans flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts on the rapper's new video with Thompson. Actress Taraji P. Henson is one of the commenters who called the couple "so d*mn cute."

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson celebrated Thanksgiving together

Megan Thee Stallion spent her first Thanksgiving with Klay Thompson this year. The rapper shared the footage of her preparation for the celebration on Instagram on November 28. She hosted Thompson and his family this year with a full Thanksgiving dinner and a sprawling feast she cooked herself.

She shared glimpses of the spread, kicking off the selfie-style recap video by saying:

"What's up, y'all? It's ya girl Megan Thee Stallion, aka Thee Hot Girl Coach, and b*th I am whispering because Klay is still in his food coma from last night."

The clip shows the rapper in the kitchen preparing various dishes for Thanksgiving dinner. Some of the foods she featured in the video are her barbecue baked beans and Macaroni and cheese. She also made a whole production of the main course - the turkey. She said at one point in the video:

"Okay, this is me getting my turkey, b*tch. I already gave it a BBL and injected that thing up last night with all the flavor."

She also shared being nervous cooking for Klay Thompson and his family while making the Mac 'n Cheese. She said at one point that she hopes they love what she's made because she has to show them that she really loves their son.

Megan Thee Stallion also documented herself doing her hair and makeup for the dinner once all the food preparation was done. She said that they took all the food to Klay Thompson's parents' house and that his father gave her "10 out of 10."

The video ends with Thompson also giving the rapper's first Thanksgiving with his family a "10 out of 10" score.

Klay Thompson shared on Instagram on November 30 that he named his new boat "SS Stallion," paying homage to Megan Thee Stallion.