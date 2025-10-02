“Is this nicki shade?”: Netizens react to Megan Thee Stallion previewing new music

Megan Thee Stallion Previews New Music Sampling 90s R&B Hit (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion has offered fans an early glimpse of her upcoming music through a recent social media post. On October 1, the Houston rapper shared a short video on Instagram featuring a clip of a new track, captioned: "Wake up lol #kissinyou." In the studio, Megan was seen wearing casual attire, including a crop top, cargo pants, and a furry cap, as she vibed to the music.

Megan Thee Stallion previews new music.



pic.twitter.com/8i5hVrtxJF — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 2, 2025

"is this nicki shade?" an X user commented comparing the Stallion to Nicki.

The new track seems to sample Total's 1996 hit "Kissin' You," hinting at a mix of new-school rap and old-school R&B vibes. While this preview has got people talking, Megan hasn't said anything about when it might come out or if it'll be on her next album.

Fans react to Megan Thee Stallion’s new music preview

Fans’ reactions to Megan Thee Stallion’s new music preview reveal a mix of excitement, scrutiny, and high expectations.

"When it's only you vibing to your song then you know you're cooked," an X user commented on Megan Thee Stallion vibing to the song.

'The lyrics sounds like “Nicki minaj calling me, driving me crazy,"' another said.

While some praised her consistent ability to deliver hits, others were more critical, comparing the track to past remixes and questioning the use of the beat.

"I heard better bounce remixes when I attended my high school dances in New Orleans. This ain't it," one wrote.

"Now Meg, I know you ain’t waste this good ass beat for this nonsense. Get back in the booth," another user said.

"Megan's always got heat in the chamber, can't wait," a person commented.

"This woman hasn’t missed since she stepped in the booth," one wrote.

Anticipation builds for Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming album

Fans have been waiting for new tunes from Megan since her last album, Megan, dropped in 2024. She has stated previously that she is currently working on her next album, Real Hot Girl Shit ACT 3 2025, but she has not yet provided any further details about it.

The video has made headlines at a time when women in rap are performing well with their fans, following up on the latest information about the musician. Though there is still no date set for the release of the full song or album, the teaser has already buzzed folks on different social media platforms.