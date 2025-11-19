What did Dave Portnoy say about Patrick Beverley? Barstool Sports owner under fire for refusing to sever ties with former NBA guard after arrest

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 05: Patrick Beverley #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the Wells Fargo Center on February 05, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Former NBA star Patrick Beverley has been arrested after he was accused of choking and punching his younger sister. The arrest reportedly took place on Sunday at Patrick's mother's residence in Rosharon, Texas. The incident has led to the criticism of Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy after he refused to cut ties with Patrick.

According to reports, Portnoy spoke about Beverley and said,

"We stick with our guys until there's a reason not to."

On Tuesday, he further added that he had Patrick Beverley's back amid the controversy surrounding the former NBA player. Portnoy stated that he would reach a conclusion only after there is more clarity in the situation. According to Portnoy, it would be immature to act so fast even before the due process plays out.

Dave Portnoy's take began going viral on social media platforms like X. Many netizens took to the platform and reacted to his opinion of waiting before reaching a conclusion. The internet seemed divided, with some agreeing with him and others having a different perspective. One user took to X and tweeted,

"Best to wait and see what the evidence reveals instead of believing what has been reported because we all know everyone and the media as well lies!"

Meanwhile, another one wrote,

"Why am I not surprised that... Dave Portnoy would rush to stick up for Beverley, instead of at least suspending him until further investigation."

"He would have been instantly fired had he made a Jewish joke, but felony assault of a minor is perfectly acceptable," added a tweet.

Patrick Beverley took to social media and urged people to not believe every detail that they find on the internet

A bond of $40,000 was posted that led Patrick Beverley to get out of jail. He reportedly soon took to X and urged people to believe everything that they see on the internet. The tweet that Beverley posted read,

"Please don't believe everything you see on the internet. Hope all is well Luv."

Later, the former NBA star also uploaded a statement by his attorney, Letitia Quinones-Hollins. The statement seemingly stated his side of the story about what happened between him and his teenage sister. The statement suggested that Beverley cared a lot for his younger sister, and he allegedly found her alone in the house with an 18-year-old man. The statement read,

"Given that, when he unexpectedly found her alone in the home with an 18-year-old man in the middle of the night, he was understandably concerned, as any brother would be about his sister."

It further mentioned that despite the concerns, they did not believe the description of the course of events that is available as of now. The statement further suggested that Patrick Beverley's legal team was looking forward to sharing their side of the story in the court. Beverley's 15-year-old sister shared the alleged course of events while speaking to the police.

According to reports, she told them that he grabbed her by the neck and even picked her off the ground. The teenager further claimed that she couldn't breathe and was seemingly losing oxygen for about 20-30 seconds. The sister then accused Beverley of punching her in the left eye and even threatening to kill her.

Responding officers confirmed noticing marks on the young girl's neck and red spots in the white portion of her eyes.

Patrick Beverley has been charged with third-degree felony assault. If convicted, he could face between two and 10 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.