Greg and The Morning Buzz team thank community as GoFundMe for host Laura following husband Jeffrey Boyce’s death raises over $201,000

Radio personality Laura Boyce and her husband Jeffrey Boyce (Image via Instagram/@laurajboyce)

Jeffrey Boyce, a Manchester, New Hampshire resident, died suddenly at his home on Saturday, November 15, at 48. He was the husband of Greg & The Morning Buzz host Laura Boyce.

Following the personal tragedy, the radio anchor’s sister, Ericka Meyer, launched a GoFundMe page that has received overwhelming support from the community. The campaign has raised over $201,000 within three days, with more than 2,400 people donating to support Boyce and her children.

Greg & The Morning Buzz team also addressed the outpouring of love on their social media on Tuesday, November 18. Greg Kretschmar, on behalf of his team and Laura Boyce’s family, thanked the viewers:

“Thank you so much for the support you’ve shown Laura and the boys.”

Kretschmar continued:

“There aren’t any words, you know, that I can say other than thank you for showing the love that you have for Laura and it’s richly deserved. We feel the same.”

Kretschmar also spoke about the community support toward the GoFundMe page:

“The GoFundMe page, which is up, that her sister started, the response has been phenomenal. I hope it continues. Thank you so much, because that is just an outpouring of love, the likes of which that I haven’t seen and it’s beautiful. So, thank you for that.”

Talking about Laura Boyce’s return, Kretschmar added:

“I don’t know when Laura’s going to return to the show, but when she’s ready, we will welcome her with open arms and I know you will too.”

Laura Boyce, a native of Hooksett, has been a longtime member of Greg & The Morning Buzz. She had begun her radio journey at 19 with WGIR 610AM’s Sports Soundoff, according to her Rock 101 bio.

Jeffrey Boyce GoFundMe: Greg & The Morning Buzz host Laura Boyce’s sister, Ericka Meyer, acknowledges community support

As mentioned, the fundraiser for the late Manchester man raised over $201,000 within three days of its launch, with thousands of people making the donations. The campaign organizer, Ericka Meyer, who is Jeffrey Boyce’s sister-in-law, had previously urged everyone to support her sister and two nephews. She wrote:

“No one should ever have to go through this. And the last thing she should have to be worrying about is money! Unfortunately, Jeff recently started a new job and he had no life insurance. Now she faces these daily struggles of losing the love of her life and trying to raise these boys, all while trying to figure out how she is going to make her day-to-day work.”

After receiving overwhelming support from the community, Ericka acknowledged the same in an update and penned:

“Wow, words cannot express how thankful I am for all of the love and support the community has given to myself and my family during this terrible time. I am beyond overwhelmed with all of the money you guys are donating, this makes my broken heart so happy!”

She reflected upon the heartbreaking death of Jeffrey Boyce and continued:

“Watching my sister and my nephew's these past few days have been terrible. I don't wish this upon anybody. I feel so helpless, but seeing this fundraiser grow and grow is truly an amazing thing!”

Ericka concluded:

“Laura, Jeff, and those boys are so loved and I truly appreciate you all from the bottom of my heart and I know Laura is just as thankful for all of this. Thank you again everybody for all your kind words and support.”

She urged everyone to keep sharing the campaign to support Laura and her family. The radio personality also remembered her late husband in a Facebook post on Monday. Laura and Jeffrey Boyce tied the knot in 2006 and share two sons, Parker (born in 2011) and Dylan (born in 2015).