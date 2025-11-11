“Why would you donate money to a racist?”: Netizens proposing Patrick McClintock GoFundMe following arrest triggers outrage

A 20-year-old former MSU student recently heckled Dave Portnoy near the university campus, when he was filming his "One Bite Pizza Review" in Starkville (Image via Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was recently heckled outside Boardtown Pizza & Pints in Starkville, near the Mississippi State University campus. A person identified as Patrick McClintock was captured throwing coins at the social media personality, while also yelling antisemitic remarks.

McClintock was later arrested and charged with disturbing the peace, Starkville Police Department’s Public Information Officer Brandon Lovelady told TMZ. The outlet also reported that the 20-year-old is a former MSU student. A university spokesperson told TMZ that Patrick McClintock withdrew from the institution on Monday, November 10.

After the video of the incident went viral, a section of netizens suggested launching a GoFundMe or a similar fundraiser for the accused. Michael Andrew (@Disciple4Lif) quoted TMZ’s story on X and wrote:

“We need a GoFundMe for Patrick McClintock.”

Another user, @silverstandard0, tweeted in reaction to the incident under @Uncommonsince76’s tweet:

“There is only one thing we can do....Make Patrick McClintock a millionaire”

One user, @BigCatTrillOG, wrote:

“Is anyone aware of any Gofundme’s or ways we can financially support Patrick McClintock?”

Another one (@galtons_sextant) also tweeted about launching a GiveSendGo for the accused:

“Patrick McClintock needs a Give Send Go set up for him. Anyone who knows him needs to tell him to set one up. We'll cover the legal expenses, maybe a bit more.”

The suggestion sparked outrage on X, with many users expressing their disagreement. A user (@ryan_m_g_1) replied under @galtons_sextant’s tweet:

“Lol why would u donate money to a racist?”

Read on to learn how others reacted to the idea of launching a GiveSendGo for the alleged heckler accused of antisemitism.

Internet users slam the idea of a fundraiser for Patrick McClintock's legal aid

Multiple X accounts favored the alleged heckler after he was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace in an incident involving Dave Portnoy. One of the Twitter users, @galtons_sextant, came up with an idea of launching a GiveSendGo to provide legal aid to Patrick McClintock. However, the idea didn’t sit well with everyone and triggered outrage.

“You like this guy cause he harrasses jews?,” a user questioned the intentions of the original poster.

“Can I just go throw pennies at him?,” another user poked fun at the tweet.

“F*** him. Let him rot,” one user posted.

According to TMZ, Patrick McClintock has not been arrested for his remarks, but for his behavior in public. Officer Brandon Lovelady explained while speaking with the outlet:

“Every person has the right to feel safe and respected in our community. Offensive words alone are protected, but when behavior disrupts a public event or risks violence, the Starkville Police Department will take steps to help maintain safety and security.”

Officer Loveday added that the incident is still under investigation and said:

“The State of Mississippi allows courts to impose enhanced penalties if a violation meets the criteria for bias-motivated or discriminatory reasons. This remains under investigation.”

The incident occurred while Dave Portnoy was filming his "One Bite Pizza Review" of Boardtown Pizza & Pints. The Barstool Sports founder also shared the clip across different platforms, in which he is seen rating the pizza from the Starkville pizzeria.

After rating the food 7.2, Portnoy is seen speaking about the city when he is interrupted by Patrick McClintock. The 20-year-old yells:

“Hey, F*** the J**s. F*** you Dave Portnoy. [...] F*** you, get out of Starkville.”

Portnoy asks the heckler to come on the camera, as they argue before a bystander intervenes. During the argument, the surrounding crowd favored Portnoy, who then continued speaking to the camera and concluded his review.

Portnoy then shares an update on the situation and mentions McClintock's recent arrest. He asserted that he would not judge the people of Starkville based on one person’s actions and described everyone as “super nice.”