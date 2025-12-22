Who is Emily Wilson? Brian Krassenstein slams “terrible” influencer over calling 9-year-old son “r****ded”

Emily Wilson used an offensive slur towards Brian Krassenstein's nine-year-old son during a recent episode of her podcast (Image via YouTube/Emily Saves America)

Brian Krassenstein called out Emily Wilson in an X post on Sunday, December 21. The entrepreneur and political commentator described the famous Trump supporter as a “bigot” and a “terrible person” for her problematic remarks towards his son.

For those unaware, Emily Wilson, 32, is a popular MAGA (Make America Great Again) influencer known for her conservative stance on various issues. She has a massive following across different social media platforms. Wilson also hosts a podcast titled Emily Saves America, where she criticized Brian Krassenstein over one of his recent tweets.

The latter had posted about his nine-year-old son on Monday, December 15:

“Yesterday, my nine-year-old son asked me why Black people seem kinder than white people.”

Krassenstein added:

“I paused, not because I disagreed, but because I didn’t want to overwrite his lived experience with an adult lecture. So I asked him if that was something he’d noticed himself. He nodded. ‘Yeah. They just are.’”

Wilson accused Brian Krassenstein of lying as she read his post aloud on her podcast. In a clip from Emily Saves America, the MAGA influencer claimed that she has not heard anyone make a similar claim about Black people. In her own words, Emily Wilson remarked:

“I have never heard someone say, ‘All these black people are so nice.’ Not in 32 years have I heard that. No, seriously. Not working in clubs, not working in restaurants, not hanging out in the hood at warehouse parties, not bartending. I mean, like, not at a restaurant, not in… I've never heard that in my life.”

Wilson used an offensive slur towards Brian Krassenstein’s son, as she continued:

“You're telling me your r****ded nine-year-old said that? Like that's something he was like thinking about naturally.”

Emily Wilson laughed as she claimed that the netizens ratioed Brian Krassenstein on X for making such a claim. She asserted that no one believed the entrepreneur’s claim and called him a liar.

Brian Krassenstein slams Emily Wilson for using the slur; the MAGA influencer responds on X

The Emily Saves America host has sparked another controversy after she used an offensive word towards a nine-year-old. Wilson had also criticized Brian Krassenstein, accusing him of fabricating a story about a question his son had asked. The entrepreneur, who had defended his original tweet, posted a clip from Emily Saves America to slam the podcaster.

Brian Krassenstein wrote:

“Watch BIGOT ‘Emily Saves America’ call my 9-year-old "r****ded" because he thought that a black guy was nice. What a piece of cr*p. @emilysavesusa”

He continued:

“I'm sorry that you are a terrible person who attacks children as well as mentally challenged people (which she does later in her video).”

Emily Wilson replied by quoting Krassenstein with a one-word response, seemingly defending her remarks:

“HAHAHAHA”

It’s not the first time Emily Wilson has been the center of a controversy. In November 2024, she appeared on the One Night with Steiny podcast to debate liberal influencer Dean Withers. Aaron Steinberg moderated the discussion.

During their exchange, Withers questioned Wilson over her support of Trump, who had a significant role in Roe v. Wade’s overturning in 2022. He said:

“I legitimately don’t see how, like, you as a woman could stand for someone that’s, you know, overturned Roe v. Wade, rescinding the right to get an abortion back to the state, leading like 65,000 victims of sexual abuse…”

Wilson interrupted Withers and said:

“I think it should be state-by-state.”

When Withers probed Wilson’s reasoning, she explained:

“That’s fine. I think if everyone wants… if everyone in the state wants something, go ahead and have it.”

Dean Withers shot another question and asked Emily Wilson whether she’ll be okay if “everyone in Alabama wanted slavery back.” The latter replied:

“Sure, if everyone in the state wants it, go ahead. What do I give a s**t?”

The host and Withers were visibly shocked by Wilson’s response, with the former asking them to move on to the next topic. Emily described the questions as “funny” that were meant to “trap” her, while Withers compared her response to that of the Confederacy’s argument. Emily explained her stance, as she continued:

“Obviously no [on bringing back slavery]. I'm not some, like, psychopath, like, I live in LA. I'm not some crazy right-wing person. But if everyone in the state wants something, let them have it. No one's voting to bring back slavery now.”

After the podcast aired, the short clip went viral on TikTok, garnering backlash for Emily Wilson.