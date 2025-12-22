“Hollywood will destroy your soul”: Fans share concern after a viral clip shows former Nickelodeon child star Tyler Chase homeless and unrecognizable

Tyler Chase attend the premiere of Hulu's 'Freakish (Image via Getty)

A viral video of former child actor Tylor Chase has recently sparked widespread concern online after he was seen living on the streets of California. Chase, who played Martin Qwerly on Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, was a familiar television face in the mid-2000s, and footage of his current situation has prompted questions about how he reached this point.

In September, an influencer named LetHallAlli shared videos showing Chase living on the streets of Riverside, California. In the clips, Chase appears disheveled and tells passersby that he is a former child actor who is “auditioning for a movie.”

The videos quickly went viral, drawing significant attention across social media platforms. Reports indicated that a GoFundMe campaign was launched to support Chase and raised around $1,200, but the fundraiser was later halted after his mother contacted the influencer.

She explained that Chase does not need money but medical support, stating that he struggles to manage his medication, frequently loses his phone, and that financial assistance could potentially worsen his situation. She described him as kind and pure-hearted but in urgent need of treatment.

On X, fans have voiced their shock at seeing the state of the former star, with one person sharing the video and writing in caption, “Hollywood will destroy your soul, mind, and body. Don’t do it. It’s not worth it.”



“This is horrific. If it can happen to someone given that much opportunity in life and then to think how many people with less came to this outcome. No one is helping our fellow man?? Definitely needs to change,” commented another.



“God Bless this man as this is heart wrenching,” expressed a third.



“Hurts to see it honestly,” stated a fourth.



Following the viral attention, Ned’s Declassified cast members Devon Werkheiser, Daniel Curtis Lee, and Lindsey Shaw addressed Chase’s situation on their podcast and said they planned to help their former co-star.

Early life of Tyler Chase

Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase became drug-addicted and homeless.



Hollywood will destroy your soul, mind, and body.



Don’t do it. It’s not worth it. pic.twitter.com/FVIjUGVjyL — Mr. Nobody (@MmisterNobody) December 22, 2025

Tylor Chase was born on September 6, 1989, in Arizona, and began his acting career at a young age. According to IMDb, his first acting role was playing Martin Qwerly on Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, which aired for three seasons from 2004 to 2007 after he entered the entertainment industry through the talent discovery platform ProScout.

While working on the show, Chase also appeared in the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. In 2007, he made his film debut in James Franco’s Good Time Max, portraying the younger version of the character Adam.

His final credited acting role is reported to be in L.A. Noire, after which he stepped away from the industry. In resurfaced viral videos, Chase has spoken openly about his struggles with mental health, revealing that he lives with bipolar disorder and describing the emotional pain he has experienced.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from the world of entertainment.

