What is Chuck Norris doing now? Inside actor’s life at 84 as ex-wife Dianne Holechek passes away

Chuck Norris and Dianne Holechek (Image via X/@BackToThe80s)

Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, has passed away peacefully in her Texas home at age 84 after battling dementia.

The couple, who met in North High School in Torrance in the late 1950s and married eight years later, shared sons, Mike and Eric.

Mike confirmed the news of the passing of her mother to TMZ.

"We are thankful she is no longer suffering. She was the best, the greatest mom. We were so lucky to have her," Mike told the outlet.

Norris is yet to comment on his ex-wife's passing.

Norris, an actor, producer, screenwriter, martial artist, and author of several best-selling books, divorced Holechek in 1988, finalizing the split in 1989. According to multiple reports, he had an affair with a woman while he was serving in the United States Air Force, resulting in the birth of his daughter, Dina.

Following his divorce, Norris married Gena O'Kelly in 1998. The couple share two children.

Best known for his roles in films like The Delta Force and The Way of the Dragon, among others, Norris' life and activities continue to interest fans worldwide. Although he no longer appears actively in films, he continues to stay active and visible through other meaningful activities.

In 2015, he founded CForce Bttling Co. with his wife Gena. According to its official website, the CForce Bottling Company, LLC, which is located on the Norris Family Ranch, is "one of the largest bottling companies in the United States."

The actor also co-founded The Lone Wolf Ranch with his wife.

"Driven by their passion for canine wellness and inspired by the wild spirit of their home, the Norris family founded Lone Wolf Ranch Pet Food. Their mission is simple: to give dogs the wholesome, nutrient-rich foods they naturally crave and rightfully deserve," their website notes.

Norris, now in his mid-80s, and most recently seen in Agent Recon (2024), remains physically active. On November 17, Norris shared a picture of himself on Instagram that he said was taken "several months ago." The image showed him flexing his bicep at what appeared to be a home gym.

In the caption, Chuck, who enlisted in the Air Force before beginning his acting career, wrote that he "is still setting goals, pushing forward and choosing discipline over comfort."

"Here's a photo I took several months ago. Progress isn’t measured by perfection, but by the courage to keep going. I’m still setting goals, pushing forward and choosing discipline over comfort. No matter your age, keep striving for the best version of yourself. God Bless, Chuck Norris," wrote Norris.

Did you know?



Chuck Norris served as an Air Policeman in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1962, where he was stationed at Osan Air Base in South Korea and March Air Force Base in California. During his time in South Korea, he earned his nickname "Chuck" and developed a passion… pic.twitter.com/UYctm0hGJ0 — Christopher Wipper (@SGTWipper1Each) November 2, 2025

"I'm grateful to feel strong": Chuck Norris reflects on staying active in his 80s

Chuck Norris, 85, in a 2023 interview with The Healthy, reflected on being active at his age.

"I'm grateful to feel strong, healthy and energised. I don’t see age as a reason to slow down – if anything, it’s given me the chance to renew my commitment to fitness and nutrition. I make sure to move every day and fuel my body with nutrients that help me feel younger than ever," he told the outlet.

At the time, the actor shared:

"I try to stay very active, and I believe that a body that keeps moving, moves – and one that stops, stops."

He continued:

"So before I start my exercise, whether it’s martial arts or a session on the Total Gym, I find that moment of clarity and peace is something I can’t skip."

The Missing in Action star also remains active on social media, sharing moments spent with his family and riding horses at his ranch.