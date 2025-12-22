Meghan Markle’s alleged lack of contribution prompts father Thomas to ask for donations via GoFundMe

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., is in the headlines as the lighting director is now seeking fans' help for his treatment via a fundraising page on GoFundMe. According to reports by the Mirror, Markle’s son Thomas Jr is now looking after his ailing father, and struggling to pay the hospital bills as his American health insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid, does not cover treatment outside the United States.

Having said that, Thomas Jr has also made remarks on his half-sister, Meghan Markle, who, according to him, has not provided any financial help for their father, prompting him to seek financial assistance online. Following his leg’s amputation, the 81-year-old lighting director went for a three-hour emergency surgery to what the doctors describe as a “life-or-death” situation.

The fundraising idea came from a friend of Thomas Markle Jr. The friend helped him set up the online page, where they have raised about $4,500 (£3,362). As he struggles to pay his medical bills, people online have come together and made small donations to help him.

However, Thomas Jr has firmly denied rumors that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry helped cover Thomas’s hospital costs, as he has been cutting off his savings and managing the hospital finances, as he told the publication.

Thomas Jr said Meghan Markle has not given “a nickel” to help their father

‘’It’s all AI. It’s all crap,’’ says Thomas Jr upon countering the online media reports stating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited and have funded the hospital for her father’s recovery. Despite the big media deals that Meghan made with companies like Netflix and Spotify, Thomas Jr alleged that she and her husband had not paid “a nickel’’ for covering the medical costs.

His statements read (via Mirror),

“It would have been nice to walk into the hospital and not have to pay any more bills and scramble to get the money from here, from there, wherever. That would have been nice the other day when I had to go in there and pay another $3,000 and then sign a promissory note for another $2,000. That would have been nice had those just been all just like brushed away. What do you mean the bills paid for? Wow. Okay. Well, that’s great because I didn’t have that last $2,000 or that last whatever. Last weekend was like a $15,000 weekend that just completely wrecked me.’’

He angrily lashed out, saying “the one person [Meghan] who has the means to actually help’’ did nothing. He added,

‘’The one person who has the means to actually help and make a difference...no, nope, nothing. Even after the what, half million that my dad broke his a** for her clothes, her partying money, her partying supplies, her cars, her entertainment, her private schools, her trips, her college.’’

Speaking of the images of Prince Harry and Thomas Markle together at the hospital, Thomas Jr said it's all fake, and those images had made him ‘puke.’ He said,

''It’s all AI. It’s all horse crap. Whoever put that out, man, how do you sleep at night? It made me puke. It’s just so disgusting how somebody could do that. Not even funny. It’s gross,” (via Mirror).

Despite the struggles, Thomas Jr said people are still donating and that “every little bit helps.” He acts as a full-time caretaker for his father recently and has been motivating him by calling him out “a trouper” and “a tough old b******.’’