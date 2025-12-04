Dan Wootton criticizes Meghan Markle for posting Prince Harry's late-night appearance promo on Instagram while her father Thomas Markle is in the ICU

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - AUGUST 15: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit Delia Zapata Art Center in Bogota, Colombia on August 15, 2024. (Photo by Juancho Torres/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Journalist Dan Wootton criticized Meghan Markle for posting Prince Harry's late-night appearance on social media while her dad remains in the ICU. Harry appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on December 3, 2025. For a promo, the duo made a video where they lip-synced to a moment involving Great British Bake Off co-host Alison Hammond.

The cheeky video was further posted by Meghan on her Instagram stories, which led to Wootton reacting to it on X and writing,

"This is unbelievable. Thomas Markle is right now fighting for his life in hospital - things are genuinely very bad. And Meghan Markle has just posted this on her Instagram. Harry continues to degrade the British Royal Family by the day. Truly grim."

Many netizens further shared their take under Wootton's tweet, and a lot of them actually resonated with him. Many criticized Meghan Markle for making such a post while her father is in critical condition. Another netizen tweeted that all Harry and Meghan cared about was to maintain their celebrity lifestyle. The user wrote,

"All they care about is trying to keep up with the celebrity lifestyle."

Meghan Markle's Instagram story, (Photo via Instagram/@meghan)

Despite the criticism by Dan Wootton and many social media users, no response has been issued from either Prince Harry or Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle reportedly fell sick at his home in the Philippines

As previously mentioned, Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, is currently in the hospital in a critical state. According to reports by The Daily Mail, Thomas Markle Jr., Meghan's brother, confirmed that her dad was admitted to the hospital and even underwent surgery after falling sick at his residence.

According to a Page Six report dated December 3, Thomas Markle was also supposed to undergo another surgery to get rid of a blood clot. Meghan's 59-year-old brother told The Daily Mail,

"I took Dad to a hospital close to our home, and they did various scans, and the doctors said his life was in imminent danger... They raced us by ambulance, with the sirens going, to a much bigger hospital in the center of the city."

Thomas' other daughter, Samantha, blamed his ordeal of the past few years as a primary reason behind his bad health.

"My father has been through two heart attacks, a stroke, and an earthquake. I hope he can pull through this," said Samantha while speaking to The Daily Mail.

Page Six reports suggested that Thomas Markle has dealt with a number of health issues over the past few years. He even missed Prince Harry and his daughter's wedding after undergoing heart surgery in 2018. Then, a few years later, in 2022, Thomas was hospitalized again after suffering a stroke while he was living in Tijuana. At the time, he told The Mail that he was "hugely grateful" to be alive.

Thomas Markle married Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, in 1979, and the marriage lasted till 1987. Thomas had Samantha and Thomas Jr with his first former wife, Roslyn Markle.

