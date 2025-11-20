What Did Meghan Markle Reveal About Prince Harry's "Bold, Full" Love?

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Meghan Markle is giving an uncommon peek into life with Prince Harry, opening up plainly in her new interview with Harper's Bazaar, released on November 19. Now 44, the Duchess of Sussex reflects on handling media stress - how it shifted her self-assurance and what lines she draws for herself these days. Meghan Markle has briefly commented on her marriage, stating that the constant support of Prince Harry still helps cement their relationship and fuel her efforts, both at home and work.

All that spotlight made her figure out tougher ways to protect her calm, she says, without holding back. When the conversation shifts to her spouse, she calls him "H," adding closeness but also staying fixed on her path through celebrity, private space, and love.

Meghan says life with Harry now feels steady, supportive, and full of creativity

In the same interview, Meghan Markle discusses her private and professional life, reflecting on how things have settled since teaming up with Prince Harry. She says he's always got her back, plus makes space for fun - that mix sticks around whether they're dealing with family stuff or projects together. She told:

"He loves me so boldly, fully, and he also has a different perspective because he sees media that I wouldn't. No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he’s always going to make sure that he has my back... I was so drawn to that, and he brought that out in me. That’s translated into every part of our life. Even in business, I want us to play and have fun and explore and be creative."

She continued:

"I love being able to do both. To play in the sandbox with my kids and to play in the front row at a show. I think the moment that you start making all of your personal decisions based on external judgment, then you lose your authenticity."

What initially caught her attention at the start was his easygoing vibe; today, it still plays a role in raising Archie, who is just turning six, and four-year-old Lili, even as she launches her new brand, As Ever, right from their place. When big occasions arise, such as front-row seats during fashion week or glitzy gatherings, they focus on keeping things upbeat, fresh, and genuine rather than bending to what others expect.

Meghan reflects on returning to her creative roots with Harry cheering her on

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Meghan Markle shared how her husband supported her with her entrepreneurial life. Meghan Markle's starting fresh - though it kinda feels like coming home. Stepping back into business and creative gigs, she says her partner's been pumped, cheering her on every step. Honestly? Bringing back what she built with The Tig lit up something warm between them, like flipping through old memories together.

Late nights typing, tweaking thoughts, shaping words - it all clicks now, filling her with real joy, exactly how she thrives. She said:

"My husband met me when I had The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me... It’s almost like a honeymoon period again because it’s exactly how it was in the beginning when he’d watch me scribbling away, writing newsletters, fine-tuning edits and just really being in the details of it. I think he loves watching as much as I love doing that creative process. It’s just been fun. This is who I’ve always been."

