M&M's Re-Releases Its Holiday Mint Chocolate Candy for Christmas 2025

M&M's brings back its Holiday Mint Chocolate treat, sparking buzz as the season kicks off. As people start shopping for gifts, the company adds more cheer to its range. Fresh on the heels of flavors like Honey Roasted Peanut and a crunchy freeze-dried spin-off - plus a frosty blue edition made for colder days - the choices keep growing.

This time around, fans can grab that cool mint-chocolate twist again, though only for a short while. It's perfect for presents, tree stuffers, or cozy sweets by the fire.

Mint Holiday M&M's return as a seasonal fan favorite

The Mint Chocolate candies from M&M are officially a holiday treat, and they are already being called by the fans as one of the must-have treats of the season. The revisited taste is served in its familiar coating of red, white, and green to give a wintry blend of peppermint and creamy milk chocolate.

Online shoppers have been buzzing with excitement and recipe options, incorporating the candies into all kinds of applications, whether it's a cookie mix-in and snack board topping, a brownie topper, a stocking stuffer, or a dessert adornment.

This small-scale edition has become a tradition for many, one they anticipate each year when festive products begin to appear on store shelves. The 9.2-ounce bags have now found a place in national retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Walgreens, but only on a temporary seasonal basis, as reported by Allrecipes.

As early buzz and sales from previous years are selling out fast, anyone wanting to include them in their holiday cookie stash or savor them out of the bag may wish to stock up before they are all gone.

