Corshawnda Hatter GoFundMe raises over $7000 as community rallies after mother, kids attacked outside CPS school

Corshawnda Hatter was walking her children home from school, when they were attacked by a large group of middle schoolers on Monday afternoon [Representational Image] (Image via Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Corshawnda Hatter’s GoFundMe page has garnered community support after she and her kids were attacked recently.

The campaign organized by the 33-year-old Chicago mother has raised more than $7,000 within a day of its launch. The fundraiser has received over 270 donations and is nearing its $12,000 goal. According to Hatter, she and her son were injured and rushed to the hospital after the incident. The mother of two expressed her worries on the GoFundMe page:

“What hurts even more is knowing this all started from bullying my son has been dealing with at school. I never imagined it would escalate to something like this, and as a mother, it's terrifying to see your child harmed like that. I just want him to feel safe going to school and walking in his own neighborhood.”

She urged the readers to contribute and concluded:

“Please send whatever is on your heart. Thank you ❤️”

A video of the incident also went viral, triggering community outrage. According to WGN-TV, dozens of people gathered outside Orville Bright Elementary School on Tuesday, November 18, demanding accountability. A video posted by a Facebook user depicted many individuals chanting outside the building in protest.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, after Hatter went to pick up her children from school. The mother and her kids were allegedly attacked while walking back to their home.

Middle schoolers reportedly charged at Corshawnda Hatter and her kids on their way back home

Carshawnda Hatter, the 33-Year-Old Mother of 2 From Chicago, Spoke Out After She and Her Children Were Attacked by Students Monday While Walking Home From Orville Bright Elementary School on the Far South Side pic.twitter.com/9q0roRAqcU — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) November 19, 2025

Hatter and her son were hospitalized after facing an attack outside Orville Bright Elementary School on Monday afternoon. The mother and her kids were walking back home when the attack happened, she recounted on her GoFundMe page. Corshawnda Hatter wrote about picking up her nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter from the CPS school on Monday.

She recalled walking with her kids to a store, a few blocks from Orville Bright Elementary, to get them their favorite snacks. Hatter mentioned noticing a large group of middle schoolers, as she wrote:

“As i turn all i see is the same 15-20 Fifth through 8graders I’m hearing them just calling my son all type of foul names so i told my son walk faster”

Corshawnda Hatter asserted that she confronted the group about bullying her son,

“i tried asking the students why are yall keep bullying him what is wrong next thing i know they started attacking my son then as i was trying to help my son they all jumped me everything happened so fast.”

Describing the attack from the group, Hatter wrote:

“Around 3 p.m., in the 10600 block of South Bensley Avenue, a group of children and teens came up to us. Before I could even react, they started attacking us - hitting me and my son over and over. I tried to shield him, but there were too many of them, and all I could think about was getting him out of there safely.”

After the incident, a video circulated on social media, triggering outrage from other parents and residents against the school authorities. A Chicago Public Schools (CPS) spokesperson commented on the viral clip via WGN-TV:

“Chicago Public Schools (CPS) prioritizes the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families, and we are committed to building a physically and emotionally safe teaching and learning environment in every school.”

The spokesperson added that CPS is “horrified by the attack on this family,” and added:

“We are working collaboratively with City departments and agencies to provide support to the victims of the attack. CPS is coordinating closely with the Mayor’s Office, CPD, CHA, and other City departments to provide additional support to the family.”

Commenting on the allegations and the resolution of the matter, the CPS spokesperson added:

“School administrators, teachers, and support staff work with students to create an open environment where conflicts and grievances can be addressed. School leaders work with parents and all parties involved to find a resolution, adhering to the Student Code of Conduct (SCC) as they address any confirmed violations.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also reacted to WGN-TV’s news story on X. In an X post, he claimed to have been “deeply disturbed” by the video of Corshawnda Hatter and her children being attacked. Johnson described the behavior as “unacceptable” and added:

“We must not normalize that type of senseless violence.”

Johnson confirmed that leaders from his office have been coordinating CPS, CPD, and CHA in response to the incident. He said that police have deployed additional resources to ensure public safety, while his office is “working with CHA on additional measures to support the family.” Johnson stated:

“We have also activated support from community-based organizations that focus on youth services and violence prevention to provide safe passage for students and families at this school. I will continue to monitor this situation closely as I get updates from the ground and as the investigation unfolds.”

He also acknowledged the community’s response in supporting the family and urged everyone to maintain calm.