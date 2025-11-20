Prime Video revives the Stargate franchise with a new series from Martin Gero's classic show

A scene from Stargate (Image via YouTube/@StargateCommand)

Amazon’s Prime Video has officially revived the iconic sci-fi franchise with a new series titled Stargate, produced by Amazon MGM Studios. The show is to be helmed by Martin Gero, who previously worked as a writer and producer on Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, and Stargate Universe.

Gero expressed his excitement about returning to the franchise that shaped his early TV career, dedicating the new series to longtime fans and promising an extraordinary experience for newcomers. Stargate, which originated as a 1994 film by Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich, expanded into three successful live-action series, two direct-to-DVD movies, an animated show, and a 2018 web series.

This new installment marks the franchise’s first television return since Stargate Universe, which ended in 2011. While plot details remain under wraps, Prime Video describes the show as a bold new chapter for the universe. Executive producers include Gero, Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Devlin, and Emmerich, with franchise veterans Brad Wright and Joe Mallozzi serving as consulting producers.

"Twenty years ago, my first real job in television was as a story editor on Stargate: Atlantis. I spent five years at the franchise working across all three series, Stargate taught me everything about making television—it's written into my DNA," shared Gero in a statement. "I'm beyond thrilled that Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted me with guiding this incredible franchise into its next phase.”

All about the Stargate franchise

Stargate fans, a new extraordinary journey is about to begin. pic.twitter.com/1S2GhWOuT8 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) November 19, 2025

The core idea behind Stargate is both straightforward and endlessly adaptable: ancient extraterrestrial devices known as “Stargates” generate wormholes that enable rapid travel between distant planets. Once humans unlock the secrets of these gateways, they assemble elite military exploration units tasked with visiting countless worlds, where they encounter extraordinary civilizations, advanced alien species, as well as dangerous threats.

What truly distinguishes Stargate from other science-fiction sagas is its seamless fusion of military adventure, historical mythology, and contemporary scientific concepts. The franchise reinterprets deities from ancient Earth cultures as powerful alien beings who influenced early human societies through their advanced technology.

This inventive framework allows the series to delve into mythologies such as Egyptian, Norse, and Celtic while reimagining them through a futuristic, technologically driven perspective. As a result, the Stargate universe becomes a vast narrative terrain where alien science is often so sophisticated that it appears magical to human observers.

The Stargate franchise began with the release of the first Stargate movie in 1994 and has since expanded into multiple television series, films, and spin-offs. Below is the complete list of major Stargate titles connected to Prime Video’s revived franchise:

Stargate (1994)

(1994) Stargate SG-1 (1997–2007)

(1997–2007) Stargate Atlantis (2004–2009)

(2004–2009) Stargate Universe (2009–2011)

(2009–2011) Stargate Origins (2018)

(2018) Stargate Infinity (2002–2003)

(2002–2003) Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008)

(2008) Stargate: Continuum (2008)

