"What happened to him & his mom ain't normal": Lil Zay Osama wishes to help pregnant Chicago mom and her son brutally attacked by elementary school kids

The mother targeted in the attack alleged that her son was a victim of bullying (Image via Getty)

Lil Zay Osama has recently expressed his desire to help the mother-son duo hit by a group of individuals in Chicago. The incident happened on November 17, 2025, with everything being recorded in a video.

The rapper shared his opinion through a now-deleted Instagram Story. Posted a day after the attack, Lil Zay Osama added the picture of a victim who was targeted in the incident.

According to XXL Magazine, the artist, also known as Isaiah Jaylaun Dukes, initially requested help from the general public, asking them to inform by tagging the family that he was searching for them.

Lil Zay Osama also referred to everything that happened in the viral clip, as he stated:

“I saw that video of the mom & her kids getting jumped. As a dad with kids that age, that hit different. That ain’t Chicago. I need that young man in the video to know that what happened to him & his mom ain’t normal.”

The victims were returning to their residence from the Orville T. Bright Elementary School. The attackers were reportedly school-aged children. However, no one has been arrested.

The woman’s daughter also accompanied the mother and son when the latter two suffered injuries from being punched and kicked by a group, as stated by Fox 32 Chicago.

Moreover, the woman, whose identity was revealed as Corshawnda, claimed that her son had been a victim of bullying, but no action was taken by the administration.

Lil Zay Osama has shared a few more posts about the incident: General public seeking justice in response

As mentioned, the Douglas, Chicago native has criticized the attack on social media.

Apart from the Story, he posted a video of a news report related to the case, writing in the caption that he was ready to provide services to the city and the entire community.

Jaylaun Dukes additionally reacted in a video with Fox 32 Chicago, emphasizing the need to create a safe environment for kids returning to school. Lil Zay Osama also explained the reasons why such a step needs to be taken.

“Kids of that age should not be doing things like that, especially to an adult and to their peers they go to school with. That’s crazy, they shouldn’t be happening in our community, we gotta do better”, Lil Zay Osama added.

On the other hand, Corshawnda opened up on more details about the incident.

She said that before being attacked, she moved to the other side of the street with her children so that they could escape the group, which was following them for some time.

However, the group did not stop coming behind the trio.

“They followed us all the way there, they hit my son first, dragged me in the grass and pulled my baby’s hair. I’m trying to get justice for my son. I’m thankful to everybody that came out here to support me”, Corshawnda said.

Fox 32 Chicago stated that multiple individuals protested outside the Orville T. Bright Elementary School, requesting to punish the group involved in the case. Mayor Brandon Johnson criticized the attack by saying that such things should never be normalized.

He revealed his officials are working with CPS, CPD, and CHA to ensure public safety and support the victims.

CPS said in a separate statement that they aim to form the best “teaching and learning environment” and are collaborating with parents, students, and staff members for the same.