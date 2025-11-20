Jack in the Box restores fan-favorite Nashville Hot Mozzarella Sticks for a limited time

Jack in the Box brings back its fan-favorite Nashville Hot Mozzarella Sticks (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Jack in the Box made a comeback with one of its more popular menu items that it had previously removed, leading to much excitement among its customers. The chain decided to reintroduce the Nashville Hot Mozzarella Sticks, albeit temporarily, after receiving numerous messages and requests. The item was previously removed from the menu earlier this year, raising the question of when it will return.

The brand introduced the item in April, when it debuted its Nashville Hot lineup, which included Nashville Hot Popcorn Chicken. Unlike the usual mozzarella sticks, these were covered with a bold and spicy Nashville Hot seasoning. Every order came with a Buttermilk Ranch dip to provide a cool and creamy taste to balance the spiciness.

Jack in the Box announced the return of a fan-favorite item through an Instagram post:

“You asked. We listened. The Nashville Hot Mozzarella Sticks are BACK,” describing them as “one of the most requested items ever.”

Nashville Hot Mozzarella Sticks return to Jack in the Box for a limited time

People can get the Nashville Hot Mozzarella Sticks in packs of four or six, and every order includes the Buttermilk Ranch dip. The price starts at about $3.50, but it may vary by location. The company announced that this item will stay on the menu until January 5. This means fans have just a short time to grab it before it’s gone. With this limited-time offer, many customers are eager to visit their nearest Jack in the Box soon to enjoy the spicy treat while it’s still available.

People craving something sweet after the spice can grab an Oreo Shake. The chain recommends it as a way to cool off after enjoying the hot sticks. By bringing this item back, Jack in the Box continues to expand its menu with fresh and familiar options, keeping customers curious about what’s next.