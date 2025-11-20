Why does Thanksgiving fall on Thursday? Historical significance explained ahead of holiday

Central American immigrants and their families pray before Thanksgiving dinner on November 24, 2016 in Stamford, Connecticut (Image via Getty)

Thanksgiving, a centuries-long tradition centred on gratitude, family gatherings and shared meals, marks the unofficial beginning of the holiday season in the United States. Officially fixed on the fourth Thursday of November since 1941, this year it lands on November 28.

However, Thanksgiving was not always celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. The festival, which dates back to the 17th century, was originally observed on November 25, according to Britannica.

In 1789, President George Washington proclaimed Thursday, November 26, as a national day of Thanksgiving, which was later changed to the last Thursday of November by President Abraham Lincoln.

This sometimes caused confusion, especially in 1939, when November had five Thursdays. Retailers convinced President Franklin D. Roosevelt to move the festival a week earlier to extend the shopping season. However, many viewed this decision as a controversial "money grab by retailers," per Britannica.

Thanksgiving was finally fixed on the fourth Thursday of November when Congress passed a law in December 1941.

Why is Thanksgiving celebrated?

The first Thanksgiving in our nation’s history took place on September 8, 1565, in St. Augustine, FL. After Fr. Francisco López celebrated Mass, the Spanish settlers and the local Native American tribe came together to share a communal meal. pic.twitter.com/4cAhdZjftl — Catholic Life (@prayandfast2) November 25, 2024

Thanksgiving is believed to date back to the 17th century in 1621, when the Pilgrims who arrived in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1620, shared a harvest feast with the Wampanoag people who helped them hunt, grow crops, and survive in the cold, according to Britannica.

The Thanksgiving meal typically includes roast Turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. TIME reported in 2017 that around 46 million turkeys are killed annually for the holiday.

Meanwhile, many celebrities are eager to kick off the festive season. However, Chrissy Teigen, the wife of John Legend, revealed in a recent interview with People Magazine, published on November 12, that she "hate[s] turkey."

"I hate turkey, so I have a chicken recipe in my book. We usually nestle two chickens together, they're about four and a half pounds or so, to equal one turkey. But recently for the past five years, we've had John's entire family, which is very extensive. So we'll usually do four chickens, two chickens nestled together in a little bin. But then John also just bought a smoker, so I feel like this year, he is going to take over the turkey duties."

She further shared that she will also be making her mother's scalloped potatoes, and mac and cheese, which Legend "loves" making.

"Those are the things that are staples every single year," she added.

Meanwhile, actress Valerie Bertinelli in a November 16, 2025, interview with the outlet, shared that she will be in Kansas City with her family for the festival.

"I’m looking forward to some really great family time and animal time because I do travel a lot, but I won't be traveling for a little bit during December, so that'll be nice," she said.

Stay tuned for more updates.