7 Best Thanksgiving pies to make your holiday dessert table unforgettable

WASHINGTON, DC- October 29 : Southern pecan pie laced with whiskey photographed at The Washington Post via Getty Images in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post via Getty Images; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Few moments feel as much like Thanksgiving as that warm pie smell drifting from the oven. More than just something sweet to eat, it's tied to cozy feelings, old routines, or moments shared with people you love. Right now, folks baking at home mix trusted recipes with bold new ideas - like cinnamon-kissed pumpkin or that amazing apple pie, or maybe even a splash of whiskey in the chocolate filling. Whether it's a recipe passed down for years or something fresh and unexpected, these seven holiday pies show how the real treat isn't only what's served - it's the laughter, stories, and time spent together.

Here are the 7 best pies for Thanksgiving 2025

1. Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin pie still tops the list when it comes to Thanksgiving sweets, famous for its soft texture and just-right taste. Instead of being too sugary or dense, it mixes pumpkin mash with cozy spices along with a splash of cream, hitting that ideal balance people crave. What makes it special? It's the combo of eggs plus dairy giving it that smooth feel, whereas the spices evolve flavor as the dish chills after baking - including warm kitchen smells filling the house by dinner time.

2. Sweet Potato Pie

Even though pumpkin pie usually takes the stage during the fall season in matters of desserts, the sweet potato pie is silently taking back its position. The Southern classic is another comforting and less sweet option as it is silky in texture, rich in earth and natural sweetness that needs the minimum amount of sugar. The trick is that the sweet potatoes are roasted in advance, making them richer, and a sprinkling of vanilla and nutmeg completes it all, rendering it a cozy, nostalgic slice of heaven.

3. Apple pie

Warm scents meet homey vibes in this autumn go-to apple pie. Instead of a plain crust top, it’s got a crispy golden crumble, adding rich texture bite after bite. What sets it apart is that the honeycrisp apples bring their own sweetness, giving depth without extra sugar, balancing cozy charm with fancy flair, and celebrating fall baking in a dish that feels both handmade and special.

4. Cranberry Pie