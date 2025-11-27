What did Ray J do and why was he arrested? Princess Love altercation video on Thanksgiving livestream goes viral

Princess Love and Ray J attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., was arrested and charged on November 27. The singer was doing a Thanksgiving livestream, where he told the viewers that he was having a bad day, and some people were trying to take his kid away.

He then pulled out a handgun and loaded it, saying that he would shoot whoever tried to take his kid. Moments later, his ex-wife, Princess Love, her cousin, and her husband entered his home.

As Princess carried their daughter, Melody, away, Ray J kept asking why she was waking up Melody and taking her away.

He also claimed that every one of them was allegedly intoxicated and was not fit to drive.

Princess Love replied, saying that she would not be driving. As the heated altercation was being recorded, she kept mentioning that Ray supposedly pointed the gun at her.

Calling him a "woman abuser" and "delusional," Princess told him to "grow up."

The television personality claimed that she only wanted to celebrate Thanksgiving with her children.

As Ray J kept calling them "drunk," Princess Love said that she would call the police on him. The musician then could be heard saying that he would shoot the police.

According to TMZ's report, another man's voice could be heard, who tried to get between the two. Ray put the camera down and started to threaten the man, who is the husband of Princess Love's cousin.

"I'll kill you. Get out of my house before I shoot you right now. I got a gun on me," he noted.

Afterward, police sirens were heard as Princess tried to explain the situation to the officers. Ray J was arrested and taken into custody.

He was in jail in the Los Angeles area and was released after paying the $50,000 bond.

Both Ray J and Princess Love shared their thoughts on the heated argument

The artist shared his statement after his release from prison. He stated in his Instagram stories that the three of them were inside his bedroom, waking up his two kids, and taking them away.

Ray claimed that he acted in such a manner to "defend" his space and his kids. He also stated that Princess Love shouldn't have woken the kids up and let them see them argue.

The musician admitted that the altercation should not have happened. However, he said that Melody and Epik should not be forced to see a "grown-up argument."

Princess Love also shared her thoughts on Instagram, as she claimed that she took care of the two kids every day. Ray J seemingly did not call the kids or see them for months.

He told Princess that he wanted to spend time with the children this Thanksgiving.

So she took Melody and Epik to spend Thanksgiving with their father, with her cousin, her husband, and their three kids.

They planned on cooking the food at his place. However, after the heated argument took place, they wanted to leave.

Princess Love also shared that she told Ray J in advance not to start any fights.

In a separate video, she called out the musician, saying that the last time she left the kids with him, they allegedly saw Ray J in bed with a woman.

Princess then told the musician to check into a rehab. Stay tuned for more updates.