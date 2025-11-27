Ray J Hit With Arrest After Alleged On-Camera Gun Incident With Princess Love (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Police in L.A. arrested Ray J after a wild live video spread fast on the internet. The musician, known from reality shows, flashed a gun while streaming - yelling at Princess Love plus someone else. That messy scene got recorded, bounced around online, then triggered a probe. According to TMZ, the cops say he's still locked up.

Ray J and Princess Love's tense livestream spirals fast, ending with police intervention and unanswered questions

Early Thursday morning, Ray J's live video began with raw feelings but soon spun out of control. The singer looked shaken, telling fans this was turning into his most terrible Thanksgiving ever - claiming threats were coming his way and someone wanted to grab his kids.

Almost right after, things got intense when he grabbed a gun on screen, loading it while shouting that no one should try entering his place. He then moved off camera, loud shouts breaking through the stream, followed by accusations aimed at an unseen person for sneaking onto his property.

Tension climbed higher once Princess Love showed up online, stating flat-out she meant to walk out with the children. The fight got worse when Princess claimed Ray J aimed a gun at her - he shot that down, saying she and a family member were drunk instead. When more people came inside, things seemed to hit a breaking point - audio captured harsh words once the camera was set aside.

You could hear a kid sobbing while police sounds rose from afar. Cops reportedly arrived near 4 AM after a call about yelling and danger at a house in Porter Ranch, as reported by TMZ. More details regarding the incident are still scarce; neither Ray J nor Princess Love's camps have said anything so far.

