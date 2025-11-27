Married to El Chapo: Emma Coronel Speaks release date, where to watch, and more

El Chapo: Emma Coronel Speaks (Image via Oxygen)

A glimpse into the life of Emma Coronel Aispuro, the spouse of Mexican drug lord Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, the documentary Married to El Chapo: Emma Coronel Speaks will debut on Oxygen True Crime on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will also stream on Peacock after the broadcast.

This two-hour special explores the difficulties of Coronel's relationship amid the perils of the Sinaloa Cartel as it chronicles her transformation from a teenage beauty queen to her marriage to the much older Guzmán. Coronel discusses their romance, the violence she saw, and her personal experiences, including her time spent in prison, in an exclusive interview with Oxygen.

Married to El Chapo: Emma Coronel Speaks is produced by Maxine Productions, part of Sony Pictures Television, in association with Hangtime International Pictures. The documentary was directed by Ted Bourne. Executive producers are Mary Robertson, Frida Torresblanco, Ted Bourne, Eric Laufer, Cameron Penn and Noah Evans.

The documentary has no different episodes, as it is a single, unique event; it focuses on deep storytelling with interviews and archival footage.

Release date and streaming guide for Married to El Chapo: Emma Coronel Speaks

Married to El Chapo: Emma Coronel Speaks is all set to be released on November 28, 2025, on Oxygen True Crime at 8:00 p.m. ET. Shortly after the broadcast, the special will be streamed on NBCUniversal's platform, Peacock, for those who were unable to watch it live.

The documentary is available on demand for subscribers to Peacock's free and premium tiers. Known for its true crime programming, Oxygen True Crime offers cable and satellite service via major providers like Comcast, DirecTV, and Dish.

The official synopsis states:

“Emma Coronel Aispuro will open up about her dramatic love story with Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán and the impossible choices she was forced to make during the marriage. The two-hour special brings viewers into the dangerous cartel world through an unprecedented and exclusive interview with Coronel, who relives the marriage’s explosive twists and turns.”

Everything you need to know about Married to El Chapo: Emma Coronel Speaks

Married to El Chapo: Emma Coronel Speaks is a standalone two-hour special, so it has only one episode. There are no plans for more parts, keeping the focus on a complete tale without breaks. The runtime covers Coronel's interview, plus clips from past events like Guzmán's escapes and arrests, all in a straight timeline.

This format helps viewers grasp the full story quickly. No split episodes means no waiting for next releases; it's all there from the start. Experts add notes on cartel facts and trial details, but the core is Colonel's words. Her talk includes life after prison in 2023 and raising her twins born in 2011.

The single episode uses clear cuts between personal stories and background info, making it simple to follow. For families, this setup avoids long commitments.

True story behind Married to El Chapo: Emma Coronel Speaks

Emma Coronel Aispuro was born and raised in the small town of La Moña, Durango, Mexico, part of a family tied to farming and local life. At 17, she entered a beauty contest in 2007, at which she met Joaquín Guzmán - a 50-year-old already powerful figure in the Sinaloa Cartel.

They married not long after, in a private hilltop ceremony in 2007, blending tradition with secrecy due to his status. Coronel had twin daughters with him in 2011 in California, using her U.S. citizenship. Life with Guzmán meant going into hiding from the authorities; he broke out from prison first in 2001 in a laundry cart, and again in 2015 via a rail-slated, light-lit tunnel.

Coronel joined him on the run, but he was arrested in 2016 and extradited to face a U.S. trial in 2018. She sat daily in court as evidence mounted of his involvement in smuggling tons of drugs, ordering murders and paying bribes. In 2019, Guzmán was sentenced to life plus 30 years at a high-security prison in Colorado.

In 2021, Coronel herself was indicted for assisting the cartel in operations, including using sham companies for funnelling money and drugs. She pleaded guilty to trafficking and laundering, serving time until 2023. Now free under supervision, she lives quietly with her daughters away from the media.

The documentary pulls from those real events, using court records, news footage, and her fresh insights. It really shows how a young woman from humble roots entered into a world of chases and deals, making choices to stay close to family amidst risks. Reporters like Emily Palmer note the big age and power gap from the start.

Guzmán's cartel controlled a vast portion of the lucrative flow of drugs from Mexico into the U.S. and accounted for thousands of deaths. Coronel's story shows the routine people entangled in high-profile crime, from pageants to courtrooms. Her story concludes with a reflection on loss and moving forward, based on public trials and her words.

