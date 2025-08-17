Who was Camilo Ochoa? All about the influencer killed in Morelos

Camilo Ochoa, a drug trafficker-turned-YouTuber, was murdered in Morelos, Mexico on Saturday (Image via YouTube/Soy Camilo Ochoa)

Camilo Ochoa, a YouTuber, was fatally shot at a home in Morelos, Mexico, on Saturday, August 16, multiple outlets reported. Following his demise, images of the influencer’s deceased body have also been making the rounds on social media.

Ochoa managed a YouTube channel, Soy Camilo Ochoa, with over 348,000 subscribers. Camilo’s Instagram handle has more than 211K followers, while over 250K users follow his Facebook page.

According to the Latin Times, the content creator was once an operative of Mexico’s infamous Sinaloa Cartel and was released from prison in 2022.

Per Baja News, Camilo Ochoa went viral after his interview with prominent Mexican journalist Adela Micha.

According to Infobae, he was also the son of Juan Francisco Ochoa, founder of El Pollo Loco, who sold the American chain of restaurants in 1983, per United Press International.

His family still holds ownership of the El Pollo Loco franchise in Mexico.

While Camilo Ochoa got involved with the Sinaloa Cartel and drug trafficking in 2014, he was kidnapped by Los Zetas members in 2004, when he worked with his father.

Before he was murdered on Saturday in Morelos, Ochoa also faced accusations of being associated with Los Chapitos, a faction within the Sinaloa Cartel.

Camilo Ochoa was previously named in flyers for his alleged links to Los Chapitos

In January, months before his murder, the drug trafficker-turned-YouTuber was accused of being a supporter of a Sinaloa Cartel faction.

Flyers were dropped in Culiacán, accusing 25, including Camilo Ochoa, of having links to the group led by Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar.

For those unaware, Iván is the son of the notorious and currently-incarcerated ex-drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

The flyers also threatened the lives of those featured on them, while urging Culiacán against supporting them.

In August, Camilo Ochoa was murdered in Morelos after an armed intruder shot him at a residence. According to Infobae, he was found dead with multiple gunshots in the bathroom of the property.

The YouTuber’s relatives reported the shooting incident around 5:00 pm and claimed that the attacker, dressed in gray pants and a black shirt, fled in a vehicle.

Earlier this year, Camilo Ochoa had spoken to Infobae about a short-lived truce between Los Chapitos and a faction led by Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada’s son, Ismael “Mayito Flaco” Zambada Sicairos.

Ochoa told the outlet (translated from Spanish):

“From what I understand, there was a meeting with Iván and Mayito Flaco , and they agreed to respect each other. I mean, Iván says to him: 'Well, you know what? The one who turned him in was my brother, that's it, and he's also locked up.' They agreed to respect each other.”

However, Ochoa highlighted that the agreement fell apart after close associates of Mayito Flaco allegedly convinced him to break the truce and retaliate.