Was a basketball player arrested on court for gambling? Allen Benjamin mid-game arrest viral video debunked

The viral "Allen Benjamin" arrest video of a college basketball player is fake [Representational Image] (Image via Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

An unverified clip capturing the arrest of a college basketball player is making the rounds on social media.

In the video, the detainee is yelling the name Allen Benjamin while claiming that the police got them. The 10-second-long clip has been shared by multiple online users across platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and X. Almost all posts feature the same claim that reads:

“Gambling [college] basketball player gets arrested”

The person seen arrested in the video is heard screaming:

“Allen Benjamin! They coming, gang. They got us! Allen Benjamin! It's over! That gambling s*** over with, on God.”

No outlet has covered the arrest of any NCAA men’s basketball player during a recent game. Furthermore, the authorities haven’t announced any gambling-related charges against anyone named Allen Benjamin in connection with college basketball.

The viral clip may appear real at first glance, but it is AI-generated, as hinted by the arrestee’s speech pattern and the crowd’s reaction. Many individuals on the court and spectators appear stationary or morphed due to incomplete generation.

The inaccuracies in the AI-generated “Allen Benjamin” clip have also been called out by many on social media. Read on to learn how netizens reacted to the fake basketball player arrest video.

Internet users call out the “Allen Benjamin” arrest video as AI, after fabricated claims emerge online

Various accounts shared a fake clip of an unidentified NCAA men’s basketball player being detained, while yelling the name "Allen Benjamin." Although the video and the posts made a massive claim about the athlete’s arrest being related to gambling, internet users were able to identify it as AI-generated.

Here’s how netizens reacted under a post shared on Instagram by @babygrandebasketball:

“This AI. Not one person on the court is looking toward the commotion! 😂,” @triplethreatsteve76 commented.

“AI is where I draw the line,” @bomawokoma wrote.

“Yall believe anything,” @giftnj said.

“AI is ruining everything,” @pricemorren replied.

While the Allen Benjamin video turned out to be fake, a basketball player was arrested in October in a case related to sports betting and money laundering. Miami Heat star Terry Rozier was apprehended alongside former Cleveland Cavaliers player Damon Jones and other alleged co-conspirators.

Based on a Department of Justice (DOJ) media release, FBI Assistant Director in Charge Raia said:

“Former and current NBA players and coaches, including Terry Rozier, Damon Jones and additional co-conspirators, allegedly informed the defendants and others of confidential information relating to upcoming NBA games and player performances, such as pre-release medical information and a player’s intention to alter their upcoming game performance, which favored certain bettors within their inner social circle.”

Raia stated that the alleged collusion of the six defendants resulted in them “secretly pocketing their lavish winnings and corrupting NBA games.” Around the same time, Chauncey Billups and Damon Jones were also charged in “criminal schemes to rig illegal poker games.” The authorities also arrested Billups.

In November, MLB’s Cleveland Guardians players Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz were also apprehended and charged in a case related to sports betting and money laundering.