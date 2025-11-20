Who is Natalie Greene? EX GOP Jeff Van Drew aide accused of falsely claiming anti trump attack after mutilating her body

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump in Wildwood Beach on May 11, 2024 in Wildwood, New Jersey. Van Drew's former aide, Natalie Greene, was accused of staging an attack on herself. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Natalie Greene, who was previously employed as an aide to Jeff Van Drew, the representative of New Jersey’s 2nd congressional district, has been charged with falsely claiming that she was attacked.

As per the public records accessed by the website of radio station NJ101.5, Greene was an intern at Drew’s office from 2021 onwards. The same report mentions that she continued her professional association with the office of the Representative for several years.

Natalie Greene is at present a doctoral student at the prestigious Rutgers Law School in New Jersey, as per The Daily Beast. According to NJ101.5, in the wake of the recent charges pressed against Greene on November 18, Jeff Van Drew’s office issued a statement which acknowledged her professional association with the Representative in the past, and expressed concern for the former aide.

The statement issued by Drew’s office in response to an email enquiry from NJ101.5 stated,

“We are deeply saddened by today’s news, and while Natalie is no longer associated with the Congressman’s government office, our thoughts and prayers are with her. We hope she’s getting the care she needs.”

Natalie Greene, a Rutgers law student, Staged Fake Attack, Writing ‘Trump Whore’ Across Her Stomach And Alleging Men Held Her Down And Cut Her Body



I guess a career in law is no longer an option for Natalie, unless she works for Pam Bondi’s DOJ. https://t.co/ySdXI7cdUb pic.twitter.com/XECVaxxzQZ — HG Tomato 🍅 (@HGTomato) November 20, 2025

Details of the charges pressed against Natalie Greene

Natalie Greene has been charged by the US Attorney’s Office in the District of New Jersey on two counts. According to a report by Brooklyn based independent journalist Marisa Kabas, published on her blog The Hand Basket, the document issued by the US Attorney’s office charges Greene with,

“conspiring and falsely reporting to law enforcement that she had been violently assaulted with a firearm due to her employment.”

The subsequent investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the wake of the alleged attack that took place on July 23 revealed that the allegations put forward by Natalie Greene were false, as per The Hand Basket.

The investigations led by the FBI revealed that Greene alleged that she was physically assaulted and was scarred. The FBI notes that the assault claimed by the former aide could indeed have been carried out by Greene with the help of a tattoo artist, as per The New York Post.

The report by The New York Post states that the charging document mentions that the investigation carried out by the FBI found that Greene had allegedly paid a Pennsylvania artist a sum of $500 to wound her horrifically, and an unnamed accomplice had searched for “zip ties near me” on their phone.

Greene had scars on multiple parts of her body. As per the complaint filed by Greene on July 23, she had alleged that the wounds were inflicted on her by her attackers. Back in July, Greene was found at the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve with gruesome cuts on her body, a shirt pulled over her head and her hands tied behind her, as per The New York Post. The news outlet also added that the words “TRUMP WH**E” and “Van Drew is a racist” were written on her body with a black marker.

'Investigators Determined the Attack was Staged'.



Natalie Greene, a 26-year-old former aide to New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew, has been charged with faking a violent attack after allegedly paying a body-modification artist to carve lacerations into her skin, according… pic.twitter.com/Y5Okn58Xyo — Just the Facts (@Daniell39173501) November 20, 2025

Greene has been released on a $200,000 bond, as per CNN. However, according to the report by CNN, Greene, who has been charged with two counts of conspiracy and false claims, could face imprisonment of up to 10 years if found guilty.