Why Is Trump Accusing Jimmy Kimmel of "No Talent" and "Biased Coverage"?

US President Donald Trump fired back at Jimmy Kimmel again - this round sparked by a punchline about Jeffrey Epstein. He dropped a note on Truth Social just past midnight, wondering out loud why ABC still keeps Kimmel around, slamming the comedian's viewership numbers, skills, plus his takes on politics.

The post urged TV outlets and distributors to rethink letting him host shows. That move fits into Trump’s string of open spats with nighttime hosts who love roasting him.

The President wrote:

"Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air? Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!!"

Jimmy Kimmel goes after President Donald Trump, the Epstein files, and GOP loyalty

On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel kicked things off by talking about the upcoming Epstein papers. Even though President Trump didn't initially support the law, demanding the Justice Department release the documents, he changed his stance when defeat was obvious, signing it that very day.

What really matters, Kimmel said, is how these files might show what Trump actually knew - and just how young some of the women were. Then he jabbed GOP followers for sticking tight to Trump no matter what - even after stuff like hush money paid to an adult film actress while swearing nothing happened. Jimmy Kimmel said:

"We are now one step closer to answering the question: What did the president know, and how old were these women when he knew it?... They don’t know what is in those files. They are taking his word for it. They are taking the word of someone who paid a porn star $130,000 and claims he didn’t do anything with her..."

Next up: roasting a fancy dinner Trump threw for Saudi Arabia's top prince. Big names showed - Elon Musk, Stephen Miller - the whole scene felt like a who's-who of eyebrow-raising characters. He said:

"This group is so cartoonishly evil, we might actually need Austin Powers to defeat them."

In September, Jimmy Kimmel was technically taken off the air by ABC after former FCC chairman Brendan Carr complained to the company about the jokes of the late-night host about the MAGA response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The move brought about widespread media criticism, as the cancellation of Disney+ reached an all-time high, forcing ABC to restore Kimmel.

Trump also on Tuesday criticized the ABC correspondent Mary Bruce, during an Oval Office visit with the Saudi crown prince, saying the network was fake, and its broadcast license should be cancelled, and that the Epstein investigation was a Democrat hoax to mislead voters. He said:

"I think the license should be taken away from ABC because your news is so fake and it’s so wrong, and we have a great commissioner, the chairman, who should look at that."

In the meantime, President Donald Trump has remained at loggerheads with the journalists in search of the truth behind Jeffrey Epstein. Last week, he ordered a Bloomberg journalist, "Quiet, piggy," when questioned about the reason he had not ordered related files to be released.

