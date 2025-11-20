"Didn't expect that": The Amazing Race fans react to Tucker and Eric's elimination

The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan (Image via Getty)

The Amazing Race season 38 returned with a new episode on November 19, 2025. The segment saw Tucker Des Lauriers and his brother Eric Des Lauriers get eliminated from the show.

It was Week 9, and the remaining pairs raced across Athens, Greece, to advance to the next stage of the competition. However, Eric and Tucker, despite their efforts, were unable to outperform their opponents, reaching the Pit Stop in last position.

Consequently, they were removed from the series.

The pair faced multiple hurdles during their race to the Pit Stop. The first came in the form of a surprise Double U-Turn, which was conducted live.

Tucker and Eric, along with Jas and Jag, and Kyland and Taylor, received the majority votes and were u-turned.

However, it was the Road Block that put Tucker and Eric in a tough spot. It was a neck-and-neck contest between the brothers and Kyland and Taylor, which the latter won.

Consequently, they managed to meet host Phil Keoghan at the Pit Stop in the fifth place, eliminating Tucker and Eric from the show.

The Amazing Race fans took to X to share their thoughts on their exit, as one commented:

“Well didn’t expect that. I liked Eric and Tucker. Bring em back for an All Star.”

Many fans of The Amazing Race were upset to see Tucker and Eric leave the competition series, convinced they deserved to go further.

“Eric & Tucker being 3rd to the roadblock and last to leave, NOT because they were u-turned but because meathead can't remember letters and names......” a fan wrote.

“What a dumb competition who knows that alphabet. Tucker got ROBBED he was the only reason I watched this show,” another one commented.

“Dang I hate my watching the show has ended now that Tucker & Eric are gone. I don’t care about any of the remaining teams,” an X user reacted.

Other viewers of The Amazing Race expressed a similar sentiment.

“I really adored the relationship between Tucker and Eric. You can tell when siblings have genuinely strong bonds. I watched the show for them. I don’t care about anybody else’s success on the show… I’ll miss live tweeting with you all,” a person wrote.

“I have to give it up for Eric & Tucker. They were well rounded. & they were funny. I’m glad a strong all male team is going. But I did really think they would win it all and if they had they would’ve deserved it. Sucks to go out like that but they should be proud,” another netizen commented.

“Tucker is reality TV gold. He deserved to go to the end ugh. What a run him and Eric had. I hope we see Tucker on more shows bc he is bound to get his win soon!!” a fan posted.

The Amazing Race season 38: Tucker and Eric were a threat to the other teams

Tucker and Eric performed consistently well from the start of the series, managing to dominate the competition and portraying themselves as a threat to their opponents.

They completed four legs in the first position and placed among the top four teams on the other legs, which made them appear as a formidable team.

The legs in which they took the top spot were races from the Czech Republic to Hungary, Hungary to Croatia, within Croatia, and Croatia to Romania.

Their consistency played a factor when, in the latest episode, the teams cast their votes for the Double U-Turn.

Other players assumed that giving Eric and Tucker the Double U-Turn would thwart their plans, but it did not jeopardize their gameplay much.

The duo managed to reach the Road Block in third place. The team faced a major problem when they attempted to complete the task at Road Block, which was memorizing the lowercase Greek alphabet.

Tucker struggled and had difficulty finishing the task, while the other teams managed to surpass them. Ultimately, Tucker and Eric fell short and were eliminated.

Stay tuned for more updates.