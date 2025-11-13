The Amazing Race Season 38 Recap: Two contestants used Express Pass followed by a shocking ending

The Amazing Race (Image via CBS)

The stakes were higher in the newly released episode of The Amazing Race season 38. Episode 8 was titled, “Oh Egg, Where Art Thou,” which aired on November 11. Only six teams are left, and the two Express Passes are expiring.

Joseph and Adam Abdin arrived at the Pit Stop in last place, but in an unexpected turn of events, the two were informed by Phil Keoghan that it was a non-elimination leg.

This implies that Joseph and Adam will continue racing with the other teams. However, they will need to face a Speed Bump at some point in the next challenge.

The Amazing Race Recap: Which team finished last?

While Jag and Jas Bains managed to edge out a first-place finish, they used their Express Pass to bypass the needle-in-a-haystack Roadblock. The duo managed to beat out Tucker and Eric Des Lauriers, who were on their way to a record-tying fifth first-place finish but took a wrong turn and lost out.

Kyland Young and Taylor Hale came in third place; they also used their own Express Pass to bypass the Detour. The six teams remaining in the game are Tucker & Eric, Jas & Jag, Joseph & Adam, Kyland & Taylor, Izzy & Paige, and Jack & Chelsie.

The Amazing Race comes with a set of new challenges

In a newly released teaser, it was seen that contestants are facing a dance challenge and a musical task. As contestants look confused, they are struggling with some cooking challenges as well in Bucharest.

The contestants were supposed to go on a detour and find a clue in front of the Palace of the Parliament, the heaviest building in the world, as they had an “eggcellent challenge.”

Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber came in the last place, as Izzy was also able to flaunt her flute expertise at the Detour to get the duo up to fourth place. Joseph and Adam also faced some trouble and were playing catch-up all day, as Adam had difficulty in the needle-in-a-haystack Roadblock challenge at the beginning of the game.

The Amazing Race airs at 9:30 pm ET exclusively on CBS and can be streamed the next day on Paramount+. Stay tuned for more updates.