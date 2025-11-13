New Jersey lottery player wins over $1 million in latest drawing as winning ticket is confirmed by officials

Hawthorne, CA - October 10: Most people paid cash for their Powerball plays, but debit cards are also accepted at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The estimated jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing is $1.73 Billion.(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

​A lottery player in New Jersey has won more than $1 million in the latest drawing. State lottery officials confirmed (via Yahoo) that the winning ticket matched the right numbers to earn a prize of $1,064,719. The ticket was bought at a local store, and the winner is now waiting to claim the prize.

How the player won

The New Jersey Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased before the draw at an official lottery retailer. When the numbers were drawn, the ticket matched enough numbers to win more than $1 million. The winner’s name has not been shared yet, which is normal until the person claims the prize.

The store that sold the winning ticket will also get a small bonus from the lottery for selling a high-value ticket.

What happens next

The winner needs to sign the back of the ticket and contact the New Jersey Lottery office to start the prize claim process. They will have to show ID and complete a few forms.

Once that is done, the lottery will release the money.

Lottery winners often use the prize to pay bills, save money, or help their families. Since this is a large prize, it could make a big difference in the winner’s life.

How much the winner will actually get

Although the prize is $1,064,719, the person will not get the full amount because of taxes. Federal taxes will be taken out of the prize, and the state may also take a portion.

After taxes, the winner will still receive a large amount, but the final total will be lower.

New Jersey winners usually get their money in one payment unless the prize is much larger and spread over time.

Why these wins matter

Wins like this show that players do not need to win the main jackpot to become millionaires. Matching enough numbers can still lead to major prizes. Lottery officials say players should always check their tickets carefully, because many smaller prizes go unclaimed.

Big wins increase excitement

Whenever someone wins more than $1 million, it creates a lot of interest. People often feel more hopeful when a big win happens in their area. Stores also benefit because customers sometimes buy more tickets from locations known for selling winning ones.

For the player who won this prize, life may now look very different. Winning over $1 million can bring new choices and financial relief. Even though the winner has not come forward yet, the confirmed prize has already created attention in New Jersey.

Lottery officials will share more details once the winner officially claims the money.