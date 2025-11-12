Man’s post-workout Powerball ticket leads to $150,000 win in the October 18 drawing

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 07: Powerball signs that would usually read the number of millions in the jackpot have their numbers turned off on November 7, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The lottery games jackpot has reached a record $1.9 billion. (Photo by Andrew Spear/Getty Images)

​A man from Ohio had a normal day at the gym that turned into something unforgettable. After finishing his workout, he stopped at a nearby gas station to fill his tank and bought a Powerball ticket. That small stop made him $150,012 richer after the October 18 Powerball draw.

A lucky stop after the gym

The man told lottery officials that he plays Powerball often but never expected to win such a big prize. He bought the ticket at a Speedway gas station close to his gym. A few days later, he decided to check his ticket and was shocked to see the winning numbers.

“I thought I made a mistake when I checked the ticket,” he said. “Then I looked again and realized I really won.”

His ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball number, which gave him a $50,000 prize. But since he had also added the Power Play option, his winnings were tripled to $150,012.

The Power Play boost

The Power Play feature allows players to multiply their non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times, depending on the draw. For the October 18 drawing, the Power Play was 3X, which turned his $50,000 into $150,012.

The winner said he plans to use his prize money to pay off bills and save the rest.

Winning numbers and jackpot details

The winning numbers for the October 18 Powerball drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and the Powerball was 24.

No one matched all six numbers, so the jackpot rolled over and grew for the next drawing.

Powerball drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Tickets cost $2, and the Power Play option costs an additional $1.

To win the jackpot, players must match all five white numbers and the red Powerball number.

Where the winning ticket was sold

The $150,000 winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in Ohio. The store will also get a small cash bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Ohio Lottery said that the state has seen several winners this year, with prizes ranging from thousands to millions of dollars.

The man said he is still processing the win. What started as a normal day at the gym turned into a life-changing moment. “It still doesn’t feel real,” he said.

Lottery officials reminded players to always check their tickets after every draw, as many people forget or lose out on smaller prizes. Players can check their tickets at any lottery retailer or by using the Ohio Lottery mobile app.