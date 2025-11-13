"If I win, I'm a UFC champion": Korea's Amotti stuns Robert Whittaker in a hand wrestling showdown on Physical: Asia

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (Image via Getty)

After the Sack Toss concluded and Türkiye’s elimination was confirmed, Physical: Asia Episode 8 introduced one of its most surprising face-offs yet: a one-on-one “Hand Wrestling” showdown between competitors chosen for their raw strength and intimidation.

What began as a lighthearted mini game quickly turned into one of the most shocking upsets of the season when Korea’s Amotti defeated former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker of Team Australia.

The mini bracket tournament, testing strength and balance, pitted two fighters from very different worlds against each other - one, a global MMA veteran with a professional career spanning more than a decade while the other, a confident underdog from Korea, half-joking, half-determined, as he stepped up to the table. Before the whistle blew, Physical: 100 Season 2 winner, Amotti said,

“If I win, I’m a UFC champion.”

Japan's Soichi said,

"I think in this case, Whittaker's got the upper hand."

Physical: Asia - The underdog moment that stunned Team Australia and shocked the arena

The Master announced the rules: contestants could push or pull using both arms, with victory going to whoever forced their opponent’s foot off the ground or out of position.

The first match of the bracket saw Australia’s Eddie Williams defeat Korea’s Kim Min-jae, establishing that the tone, size, and grip strength would matter.

Then, a few rounds later, it was Robert Whittaker vs. Amotti.

As the two faced off, the mood in the arena shifted.

Amotti was unsure of himself and said,

"I know it's just hand wrestling, but can I beat a UFC fighter? I wasn't too sure."

Mongolia's Enkh-Orgil said,

"Whittaker's gonna destroy him."

Even Whittaker smiled, recognizing his opponent’s confidence.

“Oh yeah, I’ll win,” he said casually. “For sure. For sure.”

The Upset

The whistle blew — and within seconds, the tide turned.

Amotti lunged forward with a quick, low-angled push, catching Whittaker off guard.

The UFC fighter stumbled backward as Amotti held firm, his center of gravity unmoved.

The arena gasped. “He beat him!” shouted one teammate as Whittaker’s foot lifted off the mat.

“Awesome,” Dong-hyun said from the sidelines, visibly happy. He said,

“He beat a UFC champ.”

The Korean team erupted in laughter and cheers as Amotti raised his arms in disbelief.

The Japanese captain said,

“I think he used his strength against him.”

Even Whittaker couldn’t help but laugh in good spirits.

“You know what? He’s a wily guy,” he said afterward. “He surprised me.”

The Aftermath

Amotti’s unexpected win instantly became one of Physical: Asia Episode 8’s most talked-about moments — not just for the athletic upset but for the sheer joy on display.

The matchup was framed as a friendly test of physical balance rather than an official elimination game, but the symbolic victory over a UFC titleholder sent a jolt through the arena.

In a light-hearted confessional, Amotti laughs,

"Oh, Whittaker...Taken down with one hand?"

The match also showcased what makes Physical: Asia so unpredictable: a single burst of momentum, a lower stance, or a well-timed push can topple even the most decorated professional athlete.

After the match, both men shook hands and laughed, embodying the show’s tone of fierce but respectful competition.

As the bracket continued, Amotti’s confidence surged, while Whittaker took the loss in stride — a reminder that in Physical: Asia, power isn’t always enough.

Stay tuned for more updates.