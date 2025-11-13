"I did do the splits" - Physical: Asia Team Philippines' Mark 'Mugen' Striegl reflects with humor and pride after team’s exit

Mark "Mugen" Striegl from Physical: Asia (Image via Facebook/@markmugen)

Mark "Mugen" Striegl humorously confirmed in a Facebook post on November 12, 2025, that he accomplished one of his personal goals on Physical: Asia: performing the splits. Striegl wrote,

"We didn’t win Physical: Asia, and I still can’t do full splits BUT I did do the splits on Physical: Asia."

His splits occurred during the Hanging Endurance challenge, which trended online due to his performance.

He addressed both the competition outcome and his personal challenge, highlighting that while the team did not win, he managed to achieve this physical milestone during the event.

More about Physical: Asia's Mark "Mugen" Striegl of the Team Philippines

Early life and martial arts training

Mark Mugen Striegl was born on June 23, 1988, in Tokyo, Japan, to Frank Striegl, a German-American, and Sonia Martinez, a Filipina. Both parents worked as teachers at an international school.

According to PEP.ph, he began martial arts because of his older brother and explained that he started copying him after seeing how "cool" he looked while practicing, which led him to begin training himself.

Striegl trained in wrestling, aikido, and taekwondo under his brother’s guidance.

During school, he joined a wrestling team, compiling 77 wins and 1 defeat. His family later moved to the United States, where he attended the University of San Diego and Point Loma Nazarene University.

During college, he began competing in amateur MMA, recording 10 wins and 1 loss. PEP.ph reported that Striegl described his fighting style as,

"Most of my opponents, I’ve climbed on their backs, choked them out, or got some kind of submission through a lock or maneuver. Whether I’m swinging or going for takedown, I’m very aggressive, in your face, explosive."

Professional career and achievements

Striegl began his professional MMA career in 2009 at a Total Combat event in San Diego, defeating American fighter Andy Jewett by rear-naked choke. Within three years, he achieved a 12-0 record.

He also competed in ONE Championship and the Universal Reality Combat Championship.

In a 2024 interview with Tatung Sarthou, reported by PEP.ph, he explained that his parents didn’t worry about his training because they recognized he trained hard and was very skilled, noting they were always "supportive" and did not interfere as he continued winning.

Striegl has represented the Philippines in sambo, training regularly with the national sambo team in Baguio.

He won a gold medal at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. PEP.ph also reported that he explained his connection to his Filipino identity:

"Even though I’m American, I relate a lot more to my Filipino side. After college, I moved back to the Philippines. I moved up to Baguio on a whim. I’ve been living there for the past five to six years. So, I’m more Filipino than American."

Personal life and Physical: Asia participation

Striegl is married to Starr Cabuco-Striegl, a former Ateneo Lady Eagles member who runs a school in Baguio. They have two children. Striegl assists in the family-owned school as a physical education instructor.

During the Hangin Endurance challenge in Quest 3 against Australia and Korea, Mark Striegl earned three points for the Philippines.

The team tied with Australia in overall points, but ultimately lost the Sack Toss challenge, placing third in Group A and resulting in their elimination.

Stay tuned for more updates.