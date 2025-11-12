Physical: Asia alum Mark Mugen recalls meeting Vitaly Zdorovetskiy days before his arrest

Mark Mugen (Image via Netflix)

Physical: Asia alum Mark Mugen has recently recalled his encounter with Vitaly Zdorovetskiy days before his arrest. As the MMA fighter met vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy just days before his Manila arrest, the former described him as 'actually nice.” Mark “Mugen” Striegl has made a name by becoming one of the most popular professional fighters in the Philippines.

The Physical: Asia alum seemingly took to social media and shared a few clips as he was seen in the same gym as Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. While he has a somewhat controversial media appearance, Vitaly looked calm and friendly in the shared video.

The 32-year-old Vitaly Zdorovetskiy stirred the pot after becoming one of the country's “most high-profile foreign detainees” after he was caught live-streaming a series of “disruptive stunts in Metro Manila, initially facing theft and unjust vexation charges.”

Physical: Asia alum Mark Mugen is seen training his fellow teammates

Robyn Lauren Brown recently shared a clip where Mark Mugen is seen teaching his fellow teammates the technique to learn how to get out of a rear bear hug. As a fellow teammate, Querubin said,

“Training harder, pushing limits, and sharpening every skill. This isn't just about strength—it's about endurance, discipline, and heart,"

Mugen, Querubin, Brown, Coveney, and Liwanag were later seen smiling as they all posed for a mirror selfie. Mugen had earlier revealed what made him start training in martial arts at a young age,

“I have one older brother named Frank, and when we were growing up, he started practicing martial arts. Like younger brothers, I thought he looked really cool, so I copied him and that is basically how I got started,” he told One Championship in 2016.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has claimed to find "his faith"

Popular Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has claimed to find his faith. This comes after he was being held in Philippine custody for almost six months since his arrest back in April 2025.

As per MSN, Zdorovetskiy's lawyer, Atty Baby Arcega, has shared an update about her client, saying that he has “found his faith and is seeking forgiveness” from those he had earlier offended.

The YouTuber made headlines after he was seen posting a video where he was appearing to donate smartphones, gaming consoles, and supplies to local children, and he further conducted livestreams that showed "disruptive antics in Bonifacio Global City, such as taking a security guard's cap and riding a patrol motorcycle."

Physical: Asia is currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.