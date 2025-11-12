"You’re the best" - Team Philippines' Mark "Mugen" Striegl honors teammates after representing the country with pride on Physical: Asia

Physical: Asia Team Philippines (Image via Instagram/@markmugen)

Team Philippines’ Mark “Mugen” Striegl acknowledged his teammates after representing the country in Physical: Asia. On November 12, 2025, he posted on Instagram,

“To my teammates, you’re the best.”

The post recognized the collaborative effort of the team throughout the competition.

Mugen and his teammates competed in Group A against other international teams, completing multiple physical challenges designed to test strength, agility, and endurance.

The Instagram post served as a public statement of appreciation for the team’s support and their collective role in representing the Philippines.

Team Philippines’ Mark “Mugen” Striegl expresses gratitude to teammates on Physical: Asia

In his post, Mugen described his Physical: Asia experience “a rollercoaster and absolute adventure” and noted that it was “an honor and privilege" to represent the country.

He also expressed gratitude to the supporters of Team Philippines, stating, “I’m so grateful to everyone who supported our team.” Mugen concluded his post by referencing national pride:

“I hope we showed the Filipino fighting spirit to the very fullest. Laban Pilipinas!!.”

Team Philippines’ challenges

During episode 7 of Physical: Asia, Team Philippines participated in the sack-throwing game in Group A. Justin Hernandez completed the challenge but did not win, while competitors Amotti and Eddie advanced in the round.

This resulted in Team Philippines being eliminated from Group A. The team had previously taken part in challenges designed to test endurance and coordination, alongside other countries.

Each game required players to perform specific tasks within time limits or with set physical requirements, including lifting, throwing, and balancing.

These events were part of the group stage designed to determine which teams would advance to the next quests.

Competition format and Group B summary

The series organized participants into groups for the initial stages. Group B included Japan, Türkiye, and Mongolia.

Competitions in Group B included the vault race, totem game, hanging challenge, and sack toss. Japan and Mongolia advanced to Quest 4, while Türkiye did not.

Challenges included specific rules such as time limits and weight increments in the sack toss, as well as restrictions on the number of participants in certain rounds.

Teams were ranked based on performance in each game, and those that did not place were eliminated. The format emphasized timed completion and strategy, influencing how each team selected members for different challenges.

Mid-Season challenges to Quest 5

Between Quests 3 and 4, the remaining teams completed additional challenges.

One challenge was a hand-wrestling-style competition, which Eddie won. Another required participants to jump high, with Eloni Vunakece of Australia achieving the highest jump.

These tasks were completed by the teams to assess individual physical skills and team coordination, while also preparing for subsequent quests. Team Philippines did not participate in the further rounds after their Group A elimination.

The intermediate challenges provided additional opportunities for teams still in the competition to gain points and adjust strategies for upcoming quests. In episode 9, teams competed in Quest 4 with the battle rope challenge.

Only three members from each team could participate. Japan advanced, leaving Australia, Korea, and Mongolia to compete in the Death Match for progression.

The remaining episodes continued with competitions among Japan, Australia, Korea, and Mongolia. Quest 5 was set to determine which of the remaining teams would reach the final round of the Physical: Asia.

