"Humble but fierce" – Physical: Asia star Robyn Brown carries the deep Filipino spirit onto the world stage alongside Team Philippines

Robyn Brown of Physical: Asia Team Philippines (Image via Instagram/@runrobyn_)

Robyn Brown, a member of Team Philippines on Physical: Asia, has consistently represented the nation in international competition while highlighting Filipino resilience. In her Instagram post on November 21, 2025, she stated,

"There’s a kind of pride in that that’s hard to explain. It’s soft but powerful…humble but fierce."

Brown emphasized the significance of carrying the country's identity through the challenges of the show, describing the Filipino spirit as "a quiet strength, but very resilient."

Her statements underline her approach to competition and her role as part of a team that illustrates the dynamics of cooperation, perseverance, and national representation on a global stage.

Robyn Brown highlights the Filipino spirit on the world stage with Team Philippines on Physical: Asia

In her November 21 post, Brown explained how Team Philippines represented the country on the show, emphasizing that on the "world stage," they highlighted the experiences of real people, including their laughter, struggles, and personal stories. She added,

"It makes us want to stand a little taller, speak a little braver, and show the world the strength and heart of our people."

Brown also highlighted the role of pride and identity in their performance, explaining that there’s a kind of "pride" that is hard to describe.

She cited the interaction between national identity and participation in international competition.

Teamwork during the Death Match

On November 6, 2025, Brown shared photos and videos of Team Philippines during the Death Match: Ball Snatch game against Thailand. She wrote,

"WORTH IT!!! One of the most riveting challenges I’ve ever done in my life. I’m shaking as I type this out haha."

She credited teammate Lara Liwanag, stating that having Liwanag by her side provided "CALM" during the entire time she was iso-gripping the ball and swallowing sand and water.

Brown described the coaching support during the match, noting that the team coaching guided them through each step on the sidelines and that every word and cheer was taken into value.

She also acknowledged competitors from other teams, highlighting the match against @coachjarjarbinks and @nuannaree as "Death-defyingly strong."

Representing the running community and audience engagement

Brown highlighted the broader context of her participation and engagement with supporters, expressing appreciation for the "unwavering support" from the audience and noting that fans were actively cheering during the competition.

She also noted her role in representing the track and field community, stating,

"So happy to represent the Philippines and the track & field / running community."

Team Philippines' exit

In Quest 3 of Physical: Asia, Team Philippines competed in Group A alongside Team Korea and Team Australia.

The quest required teams to assign representatives for four individual challenges: Pillar Vaulting, Stone Totem Endurance, Hanging Endurance, and The Sack Toss.

Each team member had to compete at least once, and the lowest-ranking teams in each group were eliminated without a Death Match opportunity.

During the four challenges, Team Philippines placed third in Pillar Vaulting and Stone Totem Endurance, first in Hanging Endurance, and last in The Sack Toss.

The cumulative scores resulted in a second-place tie with Team Korea, behind Team Australia, which led to Team Philippines being ranked among the lowest teams in the group.

As a result of Quest 3, Team Philippines was eliminated from the competition.

The team’s representatives included Justin Hernandez, Ray Jefferson Querubin, Mark “Mugen” Striegl, Justin Coveney, Lara Lorraine, and Deang Liwanag.

Their exit concluded the country’s participation in the tournament stage of Physical: Asia.

