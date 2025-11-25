When will the next new episode of The Voice air? Details explored

The Voice season 28 (Image via Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

As per NBC, The Voice Monday episodes will continue to air for the rest of the season. However, the Playoffs will be airing on December 1 and December 8.

As the knockoffs are over, the final two singers will be going to Lives and their fate will be determined by fan votes. The remaining top six artists will be performing during the first Live Show that will take place on Monday, December 15.

Later, again on Tuesday, December 16, the next episode will be back for just one remaining week only. As the finale will take place, the winner of The Voice Season 28 will be announced. That winner will be chosen by viewers' votes.

The Voice will soon come back with a brand new season!

As per NBC, The Voice will soon be coming back for yet another season! The Voice: Battle of Champions is soon gearing up and will arrive in February 2026, as the premiere episode will be set for Monday, February 23 at 9/8c.

The premiere episode will soon be followed by “two more special premiere week” episodes airing on Wednesday, February 25 at 8/7c and Thursday, February 26 at 8/7c! The Voice will air at its usual time slot that is on Monday at 9/8c. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and John Legend will be returning.

NBC had further stated that Season 29 will be “infused with fast-paced, competitive elements inspired by NBC Sports, which has Super Bowl LX, the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games and the NBA All-Star Game on the docket in February.”

The Voice’s Reba McEntire admitted that she “dreaded” being a part of the show

The Voice coach Reba McEntire recently revealed that she initially had some hesitation before doing the show. She said:

"Was really dreading it at first because I don’t want to tell anybody they suck. I passed on it years ago when it first came over from Holland, and I said, ‘I can’t tell somebody, you know, don’t give up your day job.’ I’m not gonna do that!” "But the way we did it on the first time I was on The Voice, it was more helpful and encouraging.”

The Grammy winner further added saying that God gave her a gift and she tries to use it and to give him “all the praise and the glory” , further adding,

“Because without him I wouldn't have had it and could have given it to somebody else, so I try to make him proud.”

The iconic songstress had earlier appeared on the show as a part-time advisor three times and later got her own red chair for season 24.

