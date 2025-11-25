“He was with a girl for her birthday”: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Chloe makes a big revelation

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Chloe Fabiano has been talking to her mother about her relationship with Johny as the two were relaxing by the beach.

The 23-year-old Chloe Fabiano and her 32-year-old boyfriend, Jonathan “Johny” Fernandes were introduced during Season 7 of The Other Way. At the time. As sparks flew between the two, Chloe revealed that she is leaving a six-figure job [in Boston] to move to Aruba because she fell in love with a "man on a pirate ship.”

As Chloe was talking to her mother about her current life with Johny, she suddenly made a big revelation that might put their equation in question, as Chloe revealed that he went on a boys trip, she added,

“He was with a girl for her birthday in Florida.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Chloe tells her mother about Johny's boys trip

As Chloe started talking about Johny boys trip, she further revealed about making a big discovery on social media, saying,

"At the very beginning, I thought everything was fine then all of a sudden, he was like I am going to a boy’s trip to Miami. So I was like it’s a boys trip, I don’t care. I’m that moment I thought we were more serious than I thought but I just found out on social media that he was with a girl for her birthday in Florida."

Chloe's mother was not pleased with the revelation as she pointed out thatthis is infidelity and that Chloe might be having low expectations, she then turned towards the camera and said,

"I am absolutely pissed that Johnny was not faithful to my daughter. I am gonna be telling him."

The couple had earlier talked about their living arrangements, while Chloe seemed to be struggling with a few things,

“Most people don’t have hot water in Aruba because, you know, it’s more of a — it’s an expensive thing. In Aruba, it never gets that cold.”

Chloe was earlier seen spying on Johny as she is doubtful of his intentions, now with this newest revelation, Chloe's mother was seen advising hr daughter on confronting Johny.

Chloe’s mother gives her an ultimatum about finances

As Chloe, Johny and her mother sit down for dinner, her mother came up with a solution that might solve the pair's financial issues, she said,

“However, there is a way that I would be able to support both of you… If you both move to Boston.”

Chloe’s mother had earlier given an ultimatum to her daughter, saying that she wouldn’t be able to survive without any savings or money. As Johny says in the preview clip, about Chloe moving in to be with him,

“Every time Chloe came to Aruba, she was always in a vacation rental,” Johny says in the preview. “And now that she’s going to live with me and my home, I’m going to see, like, ‘Hey, are you in this? Are you ready for something real?”

Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 7, airing on Mondays, 8/7c, exclusively on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.