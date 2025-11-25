"Much-deserved victory" – Physical: Asia’s Jang Eun Sil expresses gratitude to Team Korea after securing the title

Jang Eun Sil from Physical: Asia Team South Korea (Image via Instagram/@sillllling)

Following Team Korea’s result in Physical: Asia, Jang Eun Sil shared a detailed message about the outcome and the role of her teammates in achieving it. She stated,

"Despite my shortcomings, I was able to achieve this much-deserved victory thanks to my teammates who worked together."

Her remarks appeared in her November 19, 2025, Instagram post, where she outlined the factors she associated with the win, her reflections on her individual performance, and her acknowledgment of support from the team throughout the competition.

Her post also included comments on representation, effort, and her plans moving forward based on the experience.

Jang Eun Sil expresses gratitude to Team Korea after securing the Physical: Asia title

Jang Eun Sil on representing Team Korea

In her message, Eun Sil expressed that winning Netflix Physical: Asia was an "honor", explaining her acknowledgement of the result without adding further interpretation. She also addressed what the opportunity meant to her, stating,

"Just being able to represent Team Korea was a great blessing for me, and I'm sorry I couldn't show a better performance."

She added that she intended to apply what she learned from the challenges, explaining that her experience in the series motivated her to work on areas she viewed as lacking, emphasizing her intention to pursue “greater growth” moving forward.

She was also grateful for the support of the fans and, in particular, she sent a "thank you" statement as a very clear and distinct message to both the teammates and the viewers who were with her during the challenge.

Also, Eun Sil talked about the last match referring to the opposing team and telling how she understood and acknowledged the performances of the Mongolian team members.

To show her support to the team she was competing against, she not only chose the word "salute" which means a respectful gesture, she also clearly indicated an admirer of their performance and the way they kept going till the last seconds of the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌event.

Her message of gratitude to teammates

Eun Sil emphasized the team’s role throughout the competition. She wrote,

"While I regret not being a significant contributor to the team, I sincerely thank my teammates who believed in me and supported me until the very end, as well as everyone who cheered me on."

This aligned with her earlier comment, where she emphasized "much-deserved victory" as something she attributed to teamwork. Her post referenced collective effort as a key element in the team’s outcome.

How Team Korea secured the title

Based on the episode results from Netflix Physical: Asia, the competition progressed through multiple stages.

In the Preliminary Game, the Manual Treadmill Relay concluded with Korea covering 1,114 meters, Japan covering 1,024 meters, and Mongolia covering 917 meters. Korea earned an advantage for Quest 5.

Quest 5 required transporting a 2.2-ton supply wagon through an arena, lowering a bridge by rope climb, navigating uneven terrain, breaking a gate, and raising a drawbridge.

Korea completed the quest in 17 minutes 53 seconds, Mongolia in 25 minutes 15 seconds, while Japan did not finish within the one-hour limit, resulting in Japan’s elimination.

The Final Quest consisted of up to three games. Korea won the Wall-Pushing Match by taking the second and third rounds after Mongolia won the first.

Both teams passed all five rounds of the Iron Ball Dragging Match, leading to a simultaneous tie-breaker race. Korea reached their flag first, eliminating Mongolia.

Team Korea was then declared the winners of Physical: Asia, receiving the one billion won prize.

The final roster included Kim Dong-hyun, Kim Min-jae, Jang Eun-sil, Amotti, Choi Seung-yeon, and Yun Sung-bin, based on the team list shown in the episode.

