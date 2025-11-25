Physical: Asia cast members reunite for a parkour session during Dom Tommaso’s Japan Tour

Dom Tomasso, Kana Watanabe, Nonoka Ozaki and Khandsuren in Tokyo (Image via Instagram/@domtomato)

Physical: Asia cast members reunited in Tokyo this week during Dom Tommaso’s ongoing tour of Japan, where the Australian athlete held a small parkour training session with several competitors from the Netflix reality series.

Tommaso was joined by Khandsuren from Team Mongolia and Team Japan’s Nonoka Ozaki, Kana Watanabe, and Soichi Hashimoto.

In videos shared publicly, the group is seen practicing basic parkour movements together in a casual outdoor workshop, marking one of the many multi-team reunions since Physical: Asia wrapped filming.

Tommaso shared footage of the session under the caption “Parkour Workshop,” showing him teaching jumps and landings while the other cast members copied his technique.

The video quickly drew reactions from fans and cast-mates across Instagram. In the comments, Soichi Hashimoto wrote,



“Dom coach thank you My first parkour experience was fun I look forward to seeing you again.”



Kana Watanabe left her own note beneath the post, writing,



“Thank you, Tomato Sensei! We’ll be friends forever.”









Physical: Asia reunion highlights growing cast friendships







The gathering marks another recent public sign of growing friendships among Physical: Asia competitors since the show concluded.

In another clip shared online, Khandsuren posted a group video with Tommaso, Ozaki, Hashimoto, and Katsumi Nakamura, writing,



“We are in Tokyo Dom brother We are competing in all difficult times and we know how not easy it is, so we can feel each other and be friends better. Missed you so much! My cheek muscles are going to pull while I'm still laughing.”



Tommaso appeared to build the workshop around foundational parkour training, and the videos show the group learning the movements step by step.

Justin Coveny, also from Physical: Asia, commented beneath the workshop video, “How good is this reunion!!,” while Katsumi Nakamura added a line of heart emojis. Khandsuren also commented,



“Really crazy nice teacher.”



The posts drew responses from additional members of the Physical: Asia cast. Robyn and Katelin Van Zyl reacted to Khandsuren’s Tokyo video, acknowledging the meetup with likes and supportive engagement.

For many viewers tracking the series online, these appearances have served as a post-show extension of the dynamics seen on screen.

Footage shared across the past week shows Tommaso training in parks, courtyards, and other public spaces around Tokyo. In one clip, he and Katsumi Nakamura are seen walking through Tokyo streets before stopping to perform flips on the sidewalk.

In another video, Tommaso reenacted how several Physical: Asia athletes — including Yoshio Itoi, Roberts, and Hashimoto — approached the rope challenge on the show, recreating the movements in a humorous demonstration filmed in public.

Throughout the tour, Tommaso has continued featuring actors and athletes linked to Physical: Asia. On Instagram, his captions and comment threads often reference cast members and training sessions, mirroring the tone and camaraderie seen during the competition.

Hashimoto’s message thanking Tommaso for his “first parkour experience” reflected an open, collaborative tone that has taken shape since the show concluded production.

For the cast, the informal workshop appears to have served both as a meetup and as an opportunity to reconnect with athletes from neighboring teams.

During the show, each team trained separately, and occasions for interaction were limited by scheduling constraints. As a result, the Tokyo gathering marks one of the cross-team meetups to be shared widely online.

Videos from Tommaso’s Instagram and Khandsuren’s page highlight the group laughing, training, and exchanging techniques.

Watanabe’s comment — “We’ll be friends forever” — indicated how the reunion stretched beyond the competitive nature of Physical: Asia.

As cast members continue to travel and collaborate internationally, audience engagement across social media reflects a sustained interest in their shared appearances following the series.

At the time of writing, Tommaso remains in Japan and has continued to document his training, travel, and reunions involving Physical: Asia cast members.

No announcement has been made regarding future joint appearances during the remainder of his Japan trip, though multiple cast members have indicated interest in additional collaborations online.

Stay tuned for more updates.