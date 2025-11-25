What has Physical: Asia star Nonoka Ozaki been up to since the finale? Details explored

Nonoka Ozaki of Team Japan (Image via Getty)

Physical: Asia star Nonoka Ozaki has remained active in competitive wrestling since the finale, refocusing her career on the sport while documenting her training, competitions, and travels across social media.

She has continued posting behind-the-scenes footage related to Physical: Asia alongside updates about her professional wrestling schedule, weight class changes, international training sessions, and brand partnerships.

Ozaki’s social activity indicates that her primary focus since the conclusion of Physical: Asia has been her wrestling career, supported by travel, sponsorship work, and cast reunions.

In early 2025, Ozaki announced a return to her former weight class ahead of the Asian Championships, posting the caption:



“New year, new weight. Nonoka is dropping back down to 62kg from her Paris 2024 weight of 68kg. Catch her in action at the Asian Championships on March 28th in Amman.”



She subsequently competed in the tournament and secured a bronze medal. Her win marked the continuation of her post-Physical: Asia athletic campaign, which she has highlighted through ongoing posts and training clips.

Physical: Asia momentum carries into Nonoka Ozaki’s wrestling schedule







Following the finale of Physical: Asia, Ozaki returned to training environments outside Japan, including extended sessions in Turkey and Iran.

Throughout this period, she posted footage of preparation and sparring, outlining travel linked directly to wrestling competition rather than television activity.

She also shared photos and clips taken between training blocks, including a vacation that followed her stay in Iran.

Ozaki has appeared in brand campaigns since the finale of Physical: Asia, including commercial shoots for Nike and additional athletic apparel partners.

These collaborations have featured studio photography, reels, and promotional clips incorporated into her social media feed. The posts have coincided with her travel schedule and training videos.

During the broadcast run of Physical: Asia, Ozaki shared multiple appreciation posts related to the show. These included cast photos, short reflections, and behind-the-scenes clips taken during filming.

She also posted collaborative training videos involving fellow cast members and used her platform to highlight cross-team practice sessions.

Since the finale, Ozaki has reunited with several cast members from Physical: Asia. In recent weeks, she appeared in videos filmed in Tokyo alongside Khandsuren, Soichi Hashimoto, Dom Tommaso, and Katsumi Nakamura.

Some of these clips were shared during Tommaso’s Japan tour and included training sessions, group outings, and parkour workshops. Her most recent posts reference the friendships formed during filming and continued reunions after the end of the season.

Throughout late 2024 and early 2025, Ozaki shared multiple reflections on Physical: Asia, indicating her ongoing engagement with the program’s audience. The show remains a recurring subject within her social content, despite wrestling serving as her core professional pursuit.

Her Instagram activity centers around competition preparation, match announcements, and reflection. Her page highlights wrestling as her primary occupation, with Physical: Asia content appearing alongside it intermittently.

As Physical: Asia’s viewership expanded internationally during release, Ozaki’s visibility increased within the wrestling community online. This visibility aligned with her expanded presence at international training centers, brand appearances, and tournament travel.

Training posts from Turkey and Iran—accompanied by professional wrestling photoshoots—formed the earliest sequence of updates after the Physical: Asia finale. Her bronze medal result at the Asian Championships followed this block of international preparation.

Reunion posts have since become more frequent, reflecting her participation in the growing crossover between Physical: Asia cast members and athletes from martial arts circuits in East and Central Asia. Responsibilities connected to these reunions include workshops, media appearances, and international meetups.

Her most recent uploads emphasize companionship and shared experience, including posts acknowledging the difficulty of competition within Physical: Asia and the bonds formed throughout the season. Several of these posts include group messages and comments from other participants.

Ozaki has continued documenting this period in real time, including new training locations, tournament updates, sponsorship shoots, and personal travel. While coverage of Physical: Asia continues across regions where the show is newly airing, Ozaki’s public focus remains grounded in wrestling.

Stay tuned for more updates.