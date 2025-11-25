Mikey Day (Image via Getty)

Host Mikey Day returns for Is It Cake? Holiday Season 2 on Netflix this November, as the streamer confirms the holiday-themed competition will debut its newest installment with a three-episode run.

With the big news, Netflix dropped pictures showing how they’ve set up this season’s space - also spilling details on who’s baking and how the show will run.

The release continues Netflix’s strategy of rolling out limited-run holiday editions of recurring food competition titles, with Day returning to anchor the format as the series host.

The second season of Is It Cake? Holiday will feature six All-Star bakers and will consist of three 40-minute installments.

According to the official synopsis shared by Netflix, the new season will include “three Is It Cake alum and three baking heavy hitters” competing for prizes across multiple rounds.

The returning edition will once again follow bakers attempting to deceive a panel of celebrity judges using hyper-realistic holiday cakes.

Netflix's Season 2 plans for Is It Cake? Holiday







Is It Cake? Holiday Season 2 will again feature Day in his hosting role, extending his work from the original three seasons of Is It Cake? and the first holiday spinoff.

Netflix’s synopsis states:



“Is It Cake? Holiday returns for another festive season with Mikey Day and six All-Star cake artists! Three Is It Cake alum and three baking heavy hitters try to fool celebrity judges with their incredible hyper-realistic cakes.”



The official description further adds,



“Each episode, the bakers will compete for their share of the $75,000 prize pot and a coveted spot in the finale. This holiday season, the stakes, the bakes, and the cakes are better than ever!”



New promotional images released by Netflix show Day on set alongside contestants and judges, with the photos emphasizing a holiday production design.

The platform has also confirmed that this edition will follow the same competitive structure that defines the core format of Is It Cake?, focusing on illusion-based baking challenges.

Day has served as the face of Is It Cake? since its debut in 2022, guiding contestants through the reveal format that became standard across the show’s seasons.

His hosting duties have included introducing themed challenges, directing blind judging rounds, and leading the final reveal question in each episode.

The show’s short-form holiday edition follows the model introduced in December 2024, which positioned Day at the center of a festive-themed variation of the original.

The format’s competitive device remains unchanged for Season 2, with participants constructing cakes that mimic seasonal objects in front of the judges.

The second season includes three standalone episodes with their own structure, returning to the tighter runtime format established during the first holiday edition.

Each episode is set to be self-contained, with bakers performing under timed conditions and competing in elimination-based rounds.

The renewal arrives as Is It Cake? continues to expand its presence across Netflix’s programming slate. Its holiday edition serves as a shorter companion piece to the parent series, while retaining the primary visual and competitive format.

The platform’s announcement confirms the return of Is It Cake? Holiday is part of Netflix’s November schedule, continuing the rollout of content tied to the final quarter of the year.

By maintaining continuity with Day as host, Netflix preserves the identity of the show’s presentation style across spinoffs. Is It Cake? Holiday Season 2 will be available exclusively on Netflix beginning in November.

Stay tuned for more updates.