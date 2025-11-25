Who are the six bakers competing in Netflix's Is It Cake? Holiday season 2? Details explored

Is It Cake? Holiday season 2 (Image via YouTube/ Netflix)

Is It Cake? Holiday has returned for its second season on November 25, 2025, only on Netflix, bringing back the cheerfully absurd baking competition that asks the same mind-bending question viewers can’t help repeating: Is it real, or is it cake?

Hosted once again by Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day, the holiday edition features six All-Star cake artists battling across three tightly paced 40-minute episodes.

This group includes three returning contestants from earlier seasons and three newcomers selected from the broader cake-art world.

The six bakers competing in Is It Cake? Holiday Season 2 are: Fernanda Abarca, Justin Salinas, Liz Marek, Melissa Alt, Paul Bosley, and Timbo Sullivan.

Here is everything about Is It Cake? Holiday season 2 on Netflix

Created by executive producers Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, and Andrew Wallace, the three-episode series released on November 25, 2025, promises a season full of laughter, fun, creativity, and innovation.

The core format remains the same on Is It Cake? Holiday ​​​​​​season 2. In each round, the bakers must create hyper-realistic cake imitations of familiar festive objects, items that look like they could be sitting in anyone’s home during December.

Netflix’s official description states:

Cake artists from past seasons return to craft tasty replicas of ice skates, nutcrackers, and more in this holiday spin on the mind-bending baking contest.

Those judges, who appear across the three episodes, include Kristen Bell, Lacey Chabert, Michael Urie, Dustin Milligan, Kel Mitchell, Lamorne Morris, Wendi McLendon-Covey, King Bach, and Pierson Fode.

Their reactions in the trailer are exactly what viewers expect from this series: surprise, confusion, and disbelief. At one point, a judge shouts,

“There’s no way any of those are cake,” while another points out, “Number two is bottom-heavy… that could be cake.” Another judge says, "Looks like an art piece. -It's nuts," looing at a giraffe caewith great detailing.

This second holiday season keeps the duration short, with each episode running about 40 minutes and leading up to a finale where part of a $75,000 prize pot is awarded.

Instead of changing the original concept, the series doubles down on what made it a viral hit in the first place. The game is simple: place several real objects next to a cake designed to look identical, and ask the judges to figure out which one is edible.

Sometimes the illusion works because of flawless surface detail; other times, it’s a trick of weight, sheen, or texture. The fun is watching experts, both baking professionals and celebrities, second-guess themselves.

The new season also introduced a twist in the format. Partway through the official trailer released on November 3, 2025, host Mikey Day reveals, after explaining the standard rules, that the challenge won’t be as straightforward as it looks.

“You will have eight hours… to complete a masterpiece that will fool the judges, it's not gonna be that simple.” Only for him to reveal a twist moments later: "The cake has to be spinning?” One contestant reacts in disbelief as the objects rotate before them, exclaiming, “Oh, they're moving!”

This new twist raises the stakes dramatically. A spinning display of cakes means bakers can no longer depend upon hiding any error in the back or shaping their cakes toward a single camera angle.

Is It Cake? Holiday ​​​​​​season 2 promises the familiar blend of chaos and charm, including rapid-fire reactions like “No! Not cake! Not cake!” and the signature moment where charismatic host Mikey Day asks the final question: “Let’s find out, is it cake?”

Stay tuned for more updates.